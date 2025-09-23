EXCLUSIVE: Millie Bobby Brown's Baby Joy at 21 – We Reveal All the Details About the 'Stranger Things' Star's New Addition With Jake Bongiovi After Couple Announced Adoption
Sept. 23 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
First comes love, then comes marriage, now there's a baby in a baby carriage. Millie Bobby Brown stunned fans when she wed Jake Bongiovi in 2024, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The bride was just 20 years old, and the groom – one of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi's sons — was 22. Now, fans are shocked again that the newlyweds are already parents.
Baby Bliss!
"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," the pair posted on social media on August 21. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood."
The Stranger Things star and her husband have been enjoying their baby bliss in New York's exclusive East Hampton, where grandpa Jon and grandma Dorothea own a $7.6 million home.
Jake's big brother, Jesse, launched a rosé company called Hampton Water, with their dad. That's par for the course for the super-tight clan.
Dorothea has said: "Our focus has always been family first... We like each other."
Brown has been vocal about wanting kids, despite the couple's age.
On a March episode of the Smartless podcast, she acknowledged they were still "really young," but reasoned: "My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19."
Big Family Plans
EXCLUSIVE: Emilio and Gloria Estefan on the Verge of Taking Legal Action After Being Named in Disturbing Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lawsuit
Though she said she still intends to establish herself as an actor and producer, she admitted: "It's so important to start a family for me, personally."
And their new little one might not be an only child for long.
On that same episode, Millie said: "I really want a family. I really want a big family. I'm one of four and [Jake] is one of four."