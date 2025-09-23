Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Millie Bobby Brown
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Millie Bobby Brown's Baby Joy at 21 – We Reveal All the Details About the 'Stranger Things' Star's New Addition With Jake Bongiovi After Couple Announced Adoption

Millie Bobby Brown
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown's baby joy shines as the 'Stranger Things' star adopts with Jake Bongiovi at 21.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

First comes love, then comes marriage, now there's a baby in a baby carriage. Millie Bobby Brown stunned fans when she wed Jake Bongiovi in 2024, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The bride was just 20 years old, and the groom – one of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi's sons — was 22. Now, fans are shocked again that the newlyweds are already parents.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Baby Bliss!

Article continues below advertisement
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are enjoying baby bliss in East Hampton.
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are enjoying baby bliss in East Hampton.

Article continues below advertisement

"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," the pair posted on social media on August 21. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood."

Article continues below advertisement

The Stranger Things star and her husband have been enjoying their baby bliss in New York's exclusive East Hampton, where grandpa Jon and grandma Dorothea own a $7.6 million home.

Jake's big brother, Jesse, launched a rosé company called Hampton Water, with their dad. That's par for the course for the super-tight clan.

Dorothea has said: "Our focus has always been family first... We like each other."

Brown has been vocal about wanting kids, despite the couple's age.

On a March episode of the Smartless podcast, she acknowledged they were still "really young," but reasoned: "My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19."

Article continues below advertisement

Big Family Plans

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Emilio and Gloria Estefan

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio and Gloria Estefan on the Verge of Taking Legal Action After Being Named in Disturbing Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lawsuit

alec baldwin and hilaria

EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Alec Baldwin Brutally Ridiculed for 'Attempting to Stay Relevant' by Posting 'Cringe-Worthy' Dancing Videos With Wife Hilaria Before She Joined 'DWTS' Cast

Article continues below advertisement
On the 'Smartless' podcast, Brown shared plans for a big family with Bongiovi.
Source: MEGA

On the 'Smartless' podcast, Brown shared plans for a big family with Bongiovi.

Though she said she still intends to establish herself as an actor and producer, she admitted: "It's so important to start a family for me, personally."

And their new little one might not be an only child for long.

On that same episode, Millie said: "I really want a family. I really want a big family. I'm one of four and [Jake] is one of four."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.