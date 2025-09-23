EXCLUSIVE: Millie Bobby Brown's Baby Joy at 21 – We Reveal All the Details About the 'Stranger Things' Star's New Addition With Jake Bongiovi After Couple Announced Adoption

The Stranger Things star and her husband have been enjoying their baby bliss in New York's exclusive East Hampton, where grandpa Jon and grandma Dorothea own a $7.6 million home.

Jake's big brother, Jesse, launched a rosé company called Hampton Water, with their dad. That's par for the course for the super-tight clan.

Dorothea has said: "Our focus has always been family first... We like each other."

Brown has been vocal about wanting kids, despite the couple's age.

On a March episode of the Smartless podcast, she acknowledged they were still "really young," but reasoned: "My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19."