EXCLUSIVE: Emilio and Gloria Estefan on the Verge of Taking Legal Action After Being Named in Disturbing Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lawsuit

According to Manzaro, one of Combs' people said: "Diddy wants him to see what we do to snitches. This is part of his punishment."

After being sexually assaulted, Manzaro claimed he was taken to a "gang house," where he was "savagely beaten" and later "left for dead inside his apartment" in West Palm Beach.

In his suit, he claimed that a birthday party was being held for Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs at the Estefan mansion.

He also claimed in the suit he "briefly came in contact with Estefan and his wife, pop singer Gloria," said a source.