EXCLUSIVE: Emilio and Gloria Estefan on the Verge of Taking Legal Action After Being Named in Disturbing Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lawsuit
Sept. 23 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Furious songbird Gloria Estefan and her music-producer hubby, Emilio Estefan, are reportedly on the verge of taking legal action after being named in a shocking lawsuit involving one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' notorious sex "freak-off" parties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The couple are in an uproar after Joseph Manzaro claimed in a lawsuit that in April 2015, he was drugged and kidnapped by Combs' people, taken to the Estefans' Miami Star Island mansion and then through a secret underground tunnel to Combs' neighboring home, where he was assaulted in a "freak-off" party in which victims are forced to have sex with male prostitutes.
All About The Allegations
According to Manzaro, one of Combs' people said: "Diddy wants him to see what we do to snitches. This is part of his punishment."
After being sexually assaulted, Manzaro claimed he was taken to a "gang house," where he was "savagely beaten" and later "left for dead inside his apartment" in West Palm Beach.
In his suit, he claimed that a birthday party was being held for Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs at the Estefan mansion.
He also claimed in the suit he "briefly came in contact with Estefan and his wife, pop singer Gloria," said a source.
Denying The Claims
Manzaro's case was dismissed by the judge, with the lawyer sanctioned for bringing a frivolous lawsuit, but the Estefans are furious at the connection to Diddy, who's set for sentencing in October after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution – linked to his "freak-off" parties.
The couple insisted the claims are "fantasy," and Emilio said the idea of a tunnel connecting their property with Combs' is impossible because the homes are on an island and there's only water underneath.
Combs has denied Manzaro's claims.
Now, the Estefans are thinking about their own lawsuit.
Said a source: "Emilio's message was clear ... he wasn't going to let unsubstantiated claims hurt his or his wife's good reputation."