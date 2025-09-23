EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Alec Baldwin Brutally Ridiculed for 'Attempting to Stay Relevant' by Posting 'Cringe-Worthy' Dancing Videos With Wife Hilaria Before She Joined 'DWTS' Cast
Sept. 23 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Blowhard Alec Baldwin is scraping the bottom of the barrel in a desperate attempt to stay relevant as RadarOnline.com can reveal his former friends are heading for the hills following his latest cringe-worthy stunt!
The 67-year-old onetime movie and TV star has been posting embarrassing Instagram videos with his wife of 12 years, Hilaria Baldwin – who is now competiting on the current season of Dancing With the Stars.
Fans are rolling their eyes at this pathetic comeback attempt, urging the show to snub the pair while slamming the former 30 Rock star and Hilaria, 41, as attention-seeking desperados.
Dancing For Attention?
"Please don't do it, Dancing With the Stars." wrote one grossed-out viewer — before it was confirmed Hilaria joined the coast.
Another chimes: "Each one of them more nauseating than the other."
Said an insider: "At this point, Alec and Hilaria are a pair of laughingstocks."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Alec's career took a colossal nosedive after he became tangled in a horrific manslaughter saga when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was shot dead by the pistol he was holding – and was supposed to be loaded with blanks — on the set of his Western movie Rust in 2021.
Alec's Painful Career
While a judge ultimately dismissed the case due to prosecutorial misconduct, the actor's reputation was shot to pieces.
A host of civil charges hit Alec as he shelled out millions on lawyers while his once-stellar Hollywood career fell off a cliff.
Instead of lying low, Baldwin signed up for a cheesy TV reality show with Hilaria and their seven kids that tanked, with bosses pulling the plug after just one season.
Insiders also snitched how the former big shot was reduced to selling autographs for chump change and forced to take his Hamptons estate off the market due to a lack of buyers.
Hilaria's Past Scandals
EXCLUSIVE: Steve Harvey's Family Overdose Horror — TV Legend Reeling After His Son and Daughter-in-Law Were Found by Police in Vacation Rental Home Suffering From Drug Effects
RadarOnline.com also reported that Hilaria became the butt of jokes for speaking with a bizarre, fake Spanish accent despite being raised all-American in Boston with little to no Spanish heritage.
"She's desperate to stay in the limelight," said a source. "But they're coming across as a pair of lame D-listers, which is pretty shocking when you consider how big a star Alec used to be.
"He's being led around doing all these lame stunts that Hilaria is insisting on and coming across like a washed-up schmuck.
"A lot of folks are urging him to show some dignity, but it could be too late for that."