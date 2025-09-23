Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Harvey's Family Overdose Horror — TV Legend Reeling After His Son and Daughter-in-Law Were Found by Police in Vacation Rental Home Suffering From Drug Effects

Steve Harvey
Source: MEGA

Steve Harvey's family overdose horror unfolds as his son and daughter-in-law are found suffering drug effects.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Family Feud funnyman Steve Harvey is reeling after police responding to an emergency call at a vacation rental found his son and daughter-in-law suffering the dangerous effects of taking too many psychedelic mushrooms!

According to police reports exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jason Harvey, 34, and wife, Amanda, 32, have admitted to cops in Jupiter, Florida, that they each downed a highly potent strain of psychedelic "shroom called "Enigma" on Oct. 21, 2024, in an oceanfront Airbnb "drug house" rented in Jason's name.

Harvey's wife and another woman were found raving and partially clad – leading to Jason's panicked call for help, according to police files that reveal Amanda had dangerously vomited while semi-conscious.

Chilling Bodycam Footage

Steve Harvey's son Jason Harvey was found shirtless on a deck as police entered the Florida rental home.
Source: @THEAMANDA_H/INSTAGRAM

Chilling police body camera footage showed four police SUVs packed with cops approaching the locked front door of the two-story vacation home, guns and tasers drawn, while a woman's terrifying screams can be heard bellowing from inside the house.

After fruitless demands to unlock the door, the officers run to the back of the house, where they find a shirtless and bleary-eyed Jason in pajama pants on a sprawling deck before an open sliding-glass door.

"My wife needs medical attention," he said, directing the cops into the house of screams.

"What's she on?" an officer asked as they burst into the home.

'A Big Drug House'

A woman told police, 'My body is dying,' after admitting she had taken a potent strain of psychedelic shroom called 'Enigma.'
Source: MEGA

"Mushrooms," Jason confessed.

One disgusted cop is heard dismissing the crib as "a big drug house."

And while police redacted the images of what followed inside the house, an officer can clearly be heard asking a woman if she's okay and what she took.

"My body is dying," the woman sobbed after admitting she has taken "Enigma."

Cops also found another woman completely naked and nearly unconscious near the front door.

The Police Report

Amanda Harvey said another overdosed woman acted as her coach in 'battling dark forces.'
Source: @THEAMANDA_H/INSTAGRAM

During the redacted, blacked-out portion of the video, a woman can be heard screaming repeatedly, "Help me! Help me!" before saying, "Nooo!"

According to the police report, Amanda later said the other overdosed woman acted as her coach in "battling dark forces." Jason also identified the woman to cops on the audiotape.

Later bodycam footage shows a semi-conscious woman being carried out and placed on a gurney while paramedics race to give her oxygen.

Both women were transported to a local hospital, according to a police report, with one's "eyes taped shut," wearing a neck brace and attached to a "manual ventilator."

Steve's Reaction

Steve was described as 'mad as hell' but relieved his son and Amanda survived.
Source: MEGA

At another point, a cop outside grilled Jason – who is sitting calmly on the deck – over whether he's ever done mushrooms, while a woman's piercing cries can be heard inside the house.

When Jason admits that he has, the cop says, "You know this just wasn't a good idea, right?"

Steve, 68, is said to be "mad as hell" at his fashion-designer son, but relieved that he and Amanda survived the potentially deadly ordeal.

"Steve's first reaction was anger, given Jason and Amanda are the parents of four young children – his grandkids," said a source. "But that's given way to gratitude, they're okay after a crisis that could have been far worse."

Amanda later told police at the Jupiter Medical Center that she and Jason – the child of Steve's third and current wife, Marjorie, who he adopted – were working on a "healing documentary" about "waking up past the system" when the OD occurred.

Amanda told police they were working on a 'healing documentary' during the OD.
Source: @THEAMANDA_H/INSTAGRAM

According to the police report, the former model told cops they had invited over a "shaman" the day before, who provided them with "kambo and bufo," which sources said is a potent hallucinogenic mix harvested from the skin of toads and giant monkey frogs.

Neither Jason nor Amanda was charged in connection with the incident. Sources said none of their four kids, aged 5 to 11, was present during the incident. The second woman also survived and was not charged.

"That's the thing Steve is [really] angry about," said an insider. "You can live wildly until you have kids, but you need to leave those risks behind when you start a family.

"He realizes everyone makes mistakes, but he just hopes they learn from this incident and that something like this never, ever happens again."

