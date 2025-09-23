EXCLUSIVE: Steve Harvey's Family Overdose Horror — TV Legend Reeling After His Son and Daughter-in-Law Were Found by Police in Vacation Rental Home Suffering From Drug Effects

Family Feud funnyman Steve Harvey is reeling after police responding to an emergency call at a vacation rental found his son and daughter-in-law suffering the dangerous effects of taking too many psychedelic mushrooms!

According to police reports exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jason Harvey, 34, and wife, Amanda, 32, have admitted to cops in Jupiter, Florida, that they each downed a highly potent strain of psychedelic "shroom called "Enigma" on Oct. 21, 2024, in an oceanfront Airbnb "drug house" rented in Jason's name.

Harvey's wife and another woman were found raving and partially clad – leading to Jason's panicked call for help, according to police files that reveal Amanda had dangerously vomited while semi-conscious.