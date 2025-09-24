EXCLUSIVE: Princess Margaret's Horrifying Pain — Gruesome Incident of 'Self-mutilation' Sparked by Secret 'Invisible Disability' Exposed in Bombshell Book

At the time of the gruesome incident, Margaret's physical and mental health were rapidly declining. After decades of heavy drinking and chain smoking, she suffered a stroke in 1998.

Margaret was also said to be tormented over the sale of Les Jolies Eaux, which she had passed down to her son David and his wife as a wedding present in 1996. Despite the home being his mother's happy place, the young couple decided it was far too much work to keep up with and put it on the market.

The princess was allowed to visit one more time, a trip which ended up altering her daily life until her death in February 2002.