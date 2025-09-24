Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Camilla V Kate: How Queen, 78, Was 'Left Fuming' by Being 'Out-Glamoured' by Future Monarch Middleton, 43, During Donald Trump's State Visit

Split photo of Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla was left 'fuming' after future queen Kate Middleton 'out-glamoured' her.

Sept. 24 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Queen Camilla has been left furious after finding herself overshadowed by Kate Middleton during Donald Trump's recent state visit to Britain – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the Princess of Wales was the "clear star of the show."

State Visit Sparks Royal Tensions

Photo of Queen Camilla and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Observers saw Camilla brush past Kate when she escorted Melania Trump.

The high-profile event, which saw Trump and his wife Melania welcomed with a carriage procession and lavish banquet at Windsor Castle, was meant to project unity and grandeur.

Instead, according to palace sources, it exposed deepening tensions between the Queen and her step-daughter-in-law.

One insider said: "Things were strained backstage. All eyes were on Kate, and Camilla was clearly aware of that. She was furious that the attention had slipped away from her and knew people would gossip about it later."

Observers noted Camilla appeared to brush past Kate when the Princess escorted Melania Trump to greet her. According to a royal source, the moment did not go unnoticed.

They said: "It may have looked minor, but Kate took it as being sidelined. After all the effort she has put into proving herself as the future of the monarchy, it was deeply humiliating."

Kate Shines at State Banquet

Photo of Kate Middleton and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump focused his attention on Kate at the state banquet.

The state banquet only heightened the tensions. Kate, seated next to Donald Trump, obviously captivated the room.

A guest told us: "Trump directed most of his conversation toward Kate. She came across as polished, confident, completely natural. The contrast with Camilla was clear – and she was aware of it."

Such dynamics have fueled speculation of a feud between the two women at the heart of the royal household.

Kate's Growing Authority Worries Camilla

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Royal commentators said Kate actively shapes William as future king.

The return of Kate to frontline duties earlier this year, following her remission from cancer, has intensified the strain.

One palace aide said: "Camilla dislikes being eclipsed. Kate's growing authority carries a queenly air, and it is creating tensions."

The backdrop is one of mounting pressures for the monarchy. In 2024, Prince William admitted the year had been "brutal" as both his wife and his father, King Charles, 76, faced cancer diagnoses. Kate announced in January she was in remission, while Charles continues treatment.

Through it all, William and Kate have projected a united front. A source said: "Kate is the anchor. She calms William, guides him, and keeps their shared vision in focus. Without her, William may well have stepped back from royal life."

William & Kate Strengthen Their Role in the Monarchy

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

William and Kate pushed for a streamlined monarchy without Harry and Meghan.

The same source added: "William and Kate are firm on where their loyalties lie. They favor a streamlined monarchy and have ruled out any role for Harry and Meghan. They see their approach as key to the Crown's future."

Royal commentators point out Charles is the oldest person ever to take the throne, making questions about succession unusually pressing.

A source said: "William has already stepped up in a big way, and both he and Kate have been forced to get ready for their future roles earlier than planned."

And a senior palace figure added: "Kate isn't just standing behind the future king anymore – she is actively shaping him. Each time she appears in public, she captures the spotlight. Camilla may hold the crown, but Kate holds the public's affection."

