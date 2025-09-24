EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Rules Out U.K.'s Poshest School for Son Archie — But Is Still Determined Have Children Educated In Britain… Even If It Means 'All-Out War' With Wife Meghan

According to those close to him, Harry believes a UK schooling would allow them to reconnect with their roots while also giving them access to a community life he considers vital for children.

One royal insider claimed: "Harry has ruled out Eton for Archie. His own experience there was uncomfortable, and he doesn't want his boy to repeat it. What he is firm about, though, is giving his children some schooling in Britain.

"He believes they will miss out by being away from their wider family and thinks the U.K. private school system is one of the best in the world."