EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Rules Out U.K.'s Poshest School for Son Archie — But Is Still Determined Have Children Educated In Britain… Even If It Means 'All-Out War' With Wife Meghan
Sept. 24 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry has ruled out sending his six-year-old son Archie to Eton College but remains determined his children should receive at least part of their education in Britain – a decision that risks sending tension with his wife, Meghan Markle, nuclear, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, who lives in Montecito, California, with Markle, 44, and their two children, is said to have told friends he feels Archie and his sister Lilibet, 4, are missing out on the support of an "extensive family network" by being raised solely in the US.
Harry Rejects Eton For Archie
According to those close to him, Harry believes a UK schooling would allow them to reconnect with their roots while also giving them access to a community life he considers vital for children.
One royal insider claimed: "Harry has ruled out Eton for Archie. His own experience there was uncomfortable, and he doesn't want his boy to repeat it. What he is firm about, though, is giving his children some schooling in Britain.
"He believes they will miss out by being away from their wider family and thinks the U.K. private school system is one of the best in the world."
Markle Clashes Over Boarding School Plans
It's been officially confirmed Harry has not put his son's name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so. It has ended speculation Archie would follow his father to the $62,000-a-year college, which also educated princes William and Charles.
Harry, who attended Eton between 1998 and 2003, described in his memoir Spare how he felt like an outsider at the school, despite developing lifelong friendships there. Teachers regarded him as a strong athlete but said his academic performance was "weak."
Friends of Harry and Markle acknowledge the ex-Suits actress has long been skeptical about British boarding schools.
One source claimed: "Meghan sees boarding school as a barbaric idea. She prefers to keep the children close and doesn't share Harry's fondness for the British system. That difference is at the heart of their disagreement."
King Charles Quietly Encouraged by Harry's Move
Reports suggest Charles, 76, is quietly pleased by his younger son's stance. A family friend said: "The king is very pleased that Harry wants his children to keep ties with Britain. He views it as an encouraging development."
Harry himself appeared to hint at such plans during his recent trip to London for the WellChild Awards. Singer Joss Stone, who spoke with him at the event, said the homesick duke praised UK schools while asking about her family's move back from America.
Stone said: "Maybe Harry will move back, too. That would be nice. He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children."
Harry Considers Logistics Of UK Schooling
According to sources, Harry has discussed the practicalities of flying Archie back and forth for terms in Britain. One friend claimed: "The plan isn't to leave California, but to have Archie – and later Lilibet – come over for school. Harry thinks the travel is a small price to pay."
Grant Harrold, former butler to Charles, said: "It's very likely and it's completely possible. If they start younger education in America, Harry will still be keen for them to have some British schooling. It will depend on family relations when the time comes."
After meeting Charles in September – their first face-to-face in 19 months – Harry said he wanted to spend more time in the U.K., adding the visit had "definitely brought that closer."