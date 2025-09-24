EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Dirty Beauty Secrets Revealed – 'Friends' Icon Admits She Avoids Frequent Hair Washing After Dishing About Salmon Sperm Facials

Aniston says "after workouts" she'll instead spritz on some dry shampoo containing rice starch, bamboo and crushed crystals as a "good refresh."

She reasons that the product "gives a little life back to it," as well as "a little height."

Aniston also admitted to using too much dry shampoo in the past and says her previous beauty blunder weighed down her hair and left it with a "powdery film."

Now, some folks are freaked out about Aniston's most recent overshare – with one stating: "All that dry shampoo caked on with sweat is just plain old nasty."