Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Dirty Beauty Secrets Revealed – 'Friends' Icon Admits She Avoids Frequent Hair Washing After Dishing About Salmon Sperm Facials

Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston revealed beauty secrets, saying she avoids frequent hair washing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 24 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Friends beauty Jennifer Aniston is known for her stylish locks, but the former sitcom siren recently revealed a dirty little secret: She tries to avoid frequent hair-washing – and even forgoes cleansing her crowning glory after sweaty gym sessions.

RadarOnline.com can reveal during Aniston's days on the hit NBC show from 1994 to 2004, fans clamored for her signature 'do that became known as The Rachel – in honor of her TV character.

Hair Washing Routine

jennifer anistons beauty secrets revealed avoids frequent hair washing
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston admitted her past dry shampoo routine left hair with a 'powdery film.'

The Morning Show star, 56, has since grown out that bob and now sports a longer brown-blonde mane – but Aniston recently shared: "It's good not to wash your hair every day and let your natural oils sort of do their thing."

Aniston says "after workouts" she'll instead spritz on some dry shampoo containing rice starch, bamboo and crushed crystals as a "good refresh."

She reasons that the product "gives a little life back to it," as well as "a little height."

Aniston also admitted to using too much dry shampoo in the past and says her previous beauty blunder weighed down her hair and left it with a "powdery film."

Now, some folks are freaked out about Aniston's most recent overshare – with one stating: "All that dry shampoo caked on with sweat is just plain old nasty."

Salmon Sperm Facials

Aniston told Jimmy Kimmel she was 'unclear' how salmon sperm was obtained for facials.
Source: MEGA

When it comes to other hygiene habits, the eco-conscious cutie confided in 2007, "I take a three-minute shower. I even brush my teeth while I shower."

And just last year, she came clean about her penchant for salmon sperm facials – telling late-night host Jimmy Kimmel she was "unclear" about how the fishy substance was obtained for the trendy skincare technique and just took the facialist's "word" regarding the ingredients used.

