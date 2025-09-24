EXCLUSIVE: Is Carrie Bradshaw Making a Return? 'Sex and the City' Reboot Teases Sarah Jessica Parker's Iconic Character Could Make a Comeback After Show Was Axed Following Brutal Reviews

Hate watchers were relieved – and secretly sad – when HBO Max announced the end of the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That..., fans had followed gal-about-NYC Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her friends Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) through love, heartbreak, multiple apartments and a misguided pivot to podcasting since SATC debuted in 1998.

Now, exec producer Elisa Zuritsky is hinting that viewers may not have seen the last of the shoe-loving character and her posse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.