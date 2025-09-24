Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Is Carrie Bradshaw Making a Return? 'Sex and the City' Reboot Teases Sarah Jessica Parker's Iconic Character Could Make a Comeback After Show Was Axed Following Brutal Reviews

photo of Carrie Bradshaw
Source: MEGA

Carrie Bradshaw's return is teased in 'Sex and the City' reboot after brutal reviews ended the show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 24 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Hate watchers were relieved – and secretly sad – when HBO Max announced the end of the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That..., fans had followed gal-about-NYC Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her friends Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) through love, heartbreak, multiple apartments and a misguided pivot to podcasting since SATC debuted in 1998.

Now, exec producer Elisa Zuritsky is hinting that viewers may not have seen the last of the shoe-loving character and her posse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Carrie's Next Chapter

Elisa Zuritsky said Sarah Jessica Parker remains Michael Patrick King's muse on 'And Just Like That.'
Source: MEGA

Elisa Zuritsky said Sarah Jessica Parker remains Michael Patrick King's muse on 'And Just Like That.'

"She's alive," Zuritsky pointed out to TVLine, adding Parker, 60, is showrunner Michael Patrick King's muse.

"The reason he says 'I've said goodbye before, and I've come back,' is because it's true."

Not The Finale?

Zuritsky revealed optimism for future 'Sex and the City' storylines despite series end.
Source: MEGA

Zuritsky revealed optimism for future 'Sex and the City' storylines despite series end.

Zuritsky is so optimistic the 71-year-old will come around, she's keeping notes for future storylines.

"I don't like to be too final about things," she admitted. "Life is long. I mean, we've seen a lot of things happen."

