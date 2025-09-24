EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Amicable' Split Takes a Turn – Actor's 'Demeaning and Rude' Behavior Leaves the Singer Furious as the Exes Still Try to Sell Marital Mansion

Indeed, his company produced her movie Unstoppable, as well as the upcoming musical flick Kiss of the Spider Woman. Now, an insider told RadarOnline.com that behind the scenes, things aren't quite so amicable.

In fact, the Oscar winner, who split from J.Lo in April 2024 after just two years of marriage, is no longer returning the On the Floor singer's calls.

"She's stopped leaving messages or texts because he never answers," says the source. "It's so demeaning and rude."

According to the insider, when Jen reached out to her ex on his birthday, he didn't engage, which is par for the course.

"Once in a while, Ben will get back to her with the bare minimum or a 'like' to one of her questions, but 99.9 percent of the time, it's all being handled by his lawyers or assistants."