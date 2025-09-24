Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Amicable' Split Takes a Turn – Actor's 'Demeaning and Rude' Behavior Leaves the Singer Furious as the Exes Still Try to Sell Marital Mansion

Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's split turns tense as his 'demeaning' behavior leaves the singer furious.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 24 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

In public, Ben Affleck has been gracious about his failed marriage to second wife, Jennifer Lopez.

"I have nothing but respect," the 53-year-old told GQ in March, adding that there was "no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue" in his split from the pop star, 56, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now A Bitter Split?

Ben Affleck stopped responding to Jennifer Lopez's calls after their split in April 2024.
Source: MEGA

Indeed, his company produced her movie Unstoppable, as well as the upcoming musical flick Kiss of the Spider Woman. Now, an insider told RadarOnline.com that behind the scenes, things aren't quite so amicable.

In fact, the Oscar winner, who split from J.Lo in April 2024 after just two years of marriage, is no longer returning the On the Floor singer's calls.

"She's stopped leaving messages or texts because he never answers," says the source. "It's so demeaning and rude."

According to the insider, when Jen reached out to her ex on his birthday, he didn't engage, which is par for the course.

"Once in a while, Ben will get back to her with the bare minimum or a 'like' to one of her questions, but 99.9 percent of the time, it's all being handled by his lawyers or assistants."

Home Still For Sale

J.Lo and Affleck are still trying to sell their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion.
Source: MEGA

It's frustrating for the star because the pair is still trying to unload their $68 million Beverly Hills, California, home – not to mention they'll have to promote Spider Woman together.

Said the insider: "It's driving J.Lo absolutely batty."

