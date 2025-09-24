EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Bloom Flees Hollywood for Miami After Katy Perry Romance Crumbles – Single Actor Trying to 'Reinvent' Himself After 'Striking Out' With Dating and Movie Roles
Sept. 24 2025, Published 6:45 a.m. ET
Outcast Orlando Bloom has burned his bridges in Hollywood so he's decided to flee to Miami, where he can sow his wild oats without ex Katy Perry's judgy friends watching his every move, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As readers know, the Pirates of the Caribbean hunk, 48, hit the singles scene immediately after he ditched the Firework songbird like a hot potato following nine years together.
Struggling With The Ladies
"He started hitting up a ton of sexy L.A. ladies and trying to schmooze entertainment bigwigs for new movie roles," said an insider. "But he had strikeout after strikeout and the doors have been slamming shut on him so he's changing tack."
That's when the Gran Turismo star reportedly decided to plunk down $17.5 million for a lavish bachelor pad in Miami. Sources told RadarOnline.com he's looking forward to hitting the Sunshine State's social scene and schmoozing with local A-listers, including Ricky Martin, Tom Brady and Shakira.
"Orlando is saying he's sick of Hollywood and it's time for a change in a city that's more his speed," said the source.
"He had some wild times in Miami in his bachelor heyday and loves the idea of meeting a sexy Florida local and building up a whole new power base while he's at it."
Katy's Pain Over The Move
But his lack of sensitivity in moving on so soon after the breakup has left Perry, 40, the mother of his daughter, Daisy, 5, devastated and has incensed her friends, sources said.
Blooom was previously caught drooling over a bevy of single beauties, including Kim Kardashian and Sydney Sweeney, mere weeks after he broke up with the former American Idol host.
But Perry can take some comfort in knowing her stellar career has allowed her to bank a whopping $400 million.
Meanwhile, the brazen Brit, whose own net worth is considerably lower at $40 million, has struggled to keep pace.
Orlando Wants To Reinvent Himself
"Deep down, he's reluctantly accepted that California is Katy's territory and he'll always be sneered at as the ex Mr. Katy Perry there," revealed a source.
"So he's smart to reinvent himself, but it's still a pretty humiliating climb-down, however he tries to spin it."