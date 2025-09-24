EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner is Demanding a Ring! Why the Billionaire Makeup Mogul is 'Pressuring' Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to Propose After Two Years of Dating

"They had an entire month apart, and it was tough on Kylie – especially as rumors were circulating that Timmy was having a fine time without her and partying with the crew during breaks," an insider confided.

"She's very affected by social media rumors, which is why she insisted on flying out when he had a break and asking for some reassurances about where they're at and how things will work when he's back in the States."

According to the insider, the makeup mogul — who shares two young kids with rapper ex Travis Scott – isn't pressuring Chalamet to propose, but she's desperate to shack up with her stud and is even willing to foot the bill.

"He's caught between a rock and a hard place because he does like his independence, but the last thing he wants to do is to drive Kylie away by being too noncommittal," the insider explained.