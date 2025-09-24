'Double Standard!': Roseanne Barr Blasts Jimmy Kimmel Comeback Seven Years After ABC Fired Her from Iconic Sitcom

Roseanne, a staunch Republican, was roundly decried in showbiz, including by her own co-stars, and has been persona non grata in Hollywood ever since — a state of affairs quite different to the treatment applied to Kimmel, who was pulled off air last week for making controversial comments about murdered MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk.

Upon seeing Kimmel return to the airwaves on Tuesday night, Roseanne said: "I got my whole life ruined, no forgiveness and all of my work stolen and called a racist for time and eternity, for racially misgendering someone.

"It just shows how they think. It's a double standard.

"I've been erased from history, from the history of feminism, which that cracks me up.

"I'm never mentioned in anything about women who are pioneers in media. I'm never mentioned in anything anymore."