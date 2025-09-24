'Double Standard!': Roseanne Barr Blasts Jimmy Kimmel Comeback Seven Years After ABC Fired Her from Iconic Sitcom
Sept. 24 2025, Published 6:25 a.m. ET
Roseanne Barr has slammed ABC for reinstating Jimmy Kimmel seven years after she was fired from her iconic sitcom.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actress, 72, denounced the "double standard" of the network who ended her career in light of her tweet regarding former Obama official Valerie Jarrett's ethnicity.
'Erased From History'
Roseanne, a staunch Republican, was roundly decried in showbiz, including by her own co-stars, and has been persona non grata in Hollywood ever since — a state of affairs quite different to the treatment applied to Kimmel, who was pulled off air last week for making controversial comments about murdered MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk.
Upon seeing Kimmel return to the airwaves on Tuesday night, Roseanne said: "I got my whole life ruined, no forgiveness and all of my work stolen and called a racist for time and eternity, for racially misgendering someone.
"It just shows how they think. It's a double standard.
"I've been erased from history, from the history of feminism, which that cracks me up.
"I'm never mentioned in anything about women who are pioneers in media. I'm never mentioned in anything anymore."
Comeback
People whom she helped break into showbiz now avoid discussing her, she said, "especially when they talk about censorship, which that cracks me up."
Barr was booted from her Roseanne revival in 2018 for tweeting that former Obama official Jarrett, who is black, seemed as though the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby."
After deleting the tweet, she subsequently insisted she had no idea that the olive-skinned Jarrett was black, even screaming at one interviewer: "I thought the b---- was white!"
ABC chief Channing Dungey — who has gone on to work with the Obamas — jettisoned Barr from the network in response to the tweet, which drew vehement public condemnations from her co-stars like Sara Gilbert and Emma Kenney.
Kimmel himself used his monologue to blast Barr's tweet as "indefensible", saying it did not "sit well with ABC management or anyone with a brain."
No Way Back
In order for her show to be allowed to continue and her colleagues to keep their jobs, Barr was prevailed upon to give up her rights to the royalties, including those she would have earned from the original series.
The first version of Roseanne lasted nine seasons from 1988 to 1997, and has been widely hailed as one of the finest sitcoms ever created.
Barr's character was killed off of the reboot, which was then rebranded The Conners and staggered on for seven seasons before airing its finale this April.
Now Barr, whose revival of Roseanne was the highest-rated show on ABC before she was axed, has hit out at the network's softer punishment of other talent.
She pointed to the temporary suspension of not only Kimmel but also Whoopi Goldberg, who spent two weeks off The View in 2022 for saying the Holocaust was not about "race" because Nazis and Jews were "two white groups of people."
Barr claimed ABC would protect "their lowest rated shows for their shareholders and destroy their highest rated shows for their shareholders."