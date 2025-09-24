Jimmy Kimmel Comeback: Late Night Host Fights Back Tears on Show Return and Weeps he 'Never Intended' to 'Make Light' of Charlie Kirk's Death

Jimmy Kimmel fought back tears during his TV comeback last night after he was pulled off air for comments relating to Charlie Kirk's death .

Kimmel was greeted on stage by a rapturous audience who were chanting his name.

Entering the stage to chants of "Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy" from the audience, the comedian opened the highly anticipated show with a crack, "If you're just joining us, we are preempting your regularly scheduled encore episode of Celebrity Family Feud to bring you this special report", a nod to the series aired in place of his show while off air.

"I'm happy to be here tonight," he added.

"I'm not sure who had a weirder 48 hours, me or the CEO of Tylenol," he said with a chuckle.

The host's voice cracked as he opened up about the murder of activist Kirk and cleared the air, denouncing his killing unequivocally, but he did not apologize for his comments — opting to clarify them.

He continued: "I do want to make something clear, because it's important to me as a human and that is you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," he said as he fought back tears.