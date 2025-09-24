EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's New Man? 'Lonely' Reality TV Queen 'Crushing on' Post Malone After the Rocker Posed Nearly Naked in New SKIMS Campaign
Sept. 24 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Does Kim Kardashian have the hots for Post Malone?
RadarOnline.com can reveal after the multi-genre pop star, born Austin Richard Post, 30, starred in the mogul's latest Skims campaign – wearing nothing but boxer-briefs that artfully blended with his many tattoos – the 44-year-old has been "super impressed" by the single dad.
Kim Has Her Eye On Post?
"Kim personally selected Austin for the campaign. They've built up a good working relationship and had some great conversations about parenting, music, and Post's difficulties and hopes for the future," revealed the insider.
Big Time Crushing
"He's a lot like [Kim's ex] Pete Davidson in that he's extremely down to earth and not consumed by fame."
Now that the Utah-based singer is single, having recently split from stylist Christy Lee, "Kim would love to host him in L.A. and see where it leads," said the insider.
"She's crushing on him big time."