Your tip
Kim Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's New Man? 'Lonely' Reality TV Queen 'Crushing on' Post Malone After the Rocker Posed Nearly Naked in New SKIMS Campaign

Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian's crush on Post Malone sparks buzz after the rocker posed nearly naked in new SKIMS campaign.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 24 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Does Kim Kardashian have the hots for Post Malone?

RadarOnline.com can reveal after the multi-genre pop star, born Austin Richard Post, 30, starred in the mogul's latest Skims campaign – wearing nothing but boxer-briefs that artfully blended with his many tattoos – the 44-year-old has been "super impressed" by the single dad.

Kim Has Her Eye On Post?

Post Malone was chosen by Kim Kardashian to star in her latest Skims campaign.
Source: MEGA

Post Malone was chosen by Kim Kardashian to star in her latest Skims campaign.

"Kim personally selected Austin for the campaign. They've built up a good working relationship and had some great conversations about parenting, music, and Post's difficulties and hopes for the future," revealed the insider.

Big Time Crushing

Pete Davidson was compared to Malone for being down-to-earth and unfazed by fame.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson was compared to Malone for being down-to-earth and unfazed by fame.

"He's a lot like [Kim's ex] Pete Davidson in that he's extremely down to earth and not consumed by fame."

Now that the Utah-based singer is single, having recently split from stylist Christy Lee, "Kim would love to host him in L.A. and see where it leads," said the insider.

"She's crushing on him big time."

