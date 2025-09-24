Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Still Carries 'Regret and Resentment' Over Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 'Affair'... And Will Always Think of Her 'as a Witch'

Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston's regret and resentment linger over Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's affair she deemed a betrayal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 24 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Still bitter, Jennifer Aniston is thrilled that husband-snatcher Angelina Jolie is moving abroad, and the Friends alum is not keeping it a secret that her nemesis won't be missed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Aniston, 56, has spent years trying to heal from the "love-triangle" era involving her, her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 61, and Jolie, his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar.

Now the Maleficent star, 50, is said to be skipping town, and Aniston is sure karma is waiting for her wherever she lands.

Jen's Thoughts About Angelina

Jennifer Aniston viewed Angelina Jolie's decision to leave Los Angeles as a personal victory.
Source: MEGA

"Jen's been hoping for Angelina to leave Los Angeles for a while. Now that it's happening, she couldn't be happier," shared an insider.

"She'll always think of Angelina as a witch. The depth of anger and resentment she's carried for her is almost impossible to put into words.

"She's hated sharing the same town with her, as the chance of bumping into her at events is always there, even though Los Angeles is a sprawling place. So Jen's seeing this as a minor victory."

Angelina is reportedly getting ready to sell her historic mansion in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz that once belonged to legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille.

Why Angelina Had To Stay In California

Aniston continues to carry resentment from the 'love-triangle' with Brad Pitt and Jolie.
Source: MEGA

"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," said the Maria star, who is herself an L.A. native. "I have a house now to raise my children but ... that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."

She also needed to stay in L.A. per the custody arrangement between her and Pitt.

But now their youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, are turning 18 in July next year, she's seriously eyeing a move abroad, which Jen is seeing as "a minor victory."

Still America's Sweetheart!

The 'Friends' alum is described by insiders as America's sweetheart despite her feud with Angelina Jolie.
Source: MEGA

According to the source, it's not just Jolie hating on Tinseltown.

"Clearly, Hollywood has soured on Angelina, too," said the source. "She never did blend in well. People don't like her and won't be shedding a tear when she finally makes good on her promise to leave."

Added the insider: "Jen can rest assured she's still America's sweetheart in their eyes."

