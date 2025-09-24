EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Still Carries 'Regret and Resentment' Over Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 'Affair'... And Will Always Think of Her 'as a Witch'

Still bitter, Jennifer Aniston is thrilled that husband-snatcher Angelina Jolie is moving abroad, and the Friends alum is not keeping it a secret that her nemesis won't be missed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Aniston, 56, has spent years trying to heal from the "love-triangle" era involving her, her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 61, and Jolie, his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar.

Now the Maleficent star, 50, is said to be skipping town, and Aniston is sure karma is waiting for her wherever she lands.