EXCLUSIVE: The Inside Story of Prince Harry's Reunion With King Charles — And How Meghan Markle Made 'Groveling Call' to Monarch

The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex recently spent 54 tightly managed minutes with his 76-year-old father at Clarence House, their first one-on-one meeting in 19 months.

According to insiders, Harry told Charles he regretted the way he and Meghan, 44, had spoken about the family since stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

"This was the first occasion in a long time that Harry actually offered an apology," a source close to the talks said.

"He acknowledged that some of his and Meghan's public remarks had been hurtful. Whether Charles accepted it is unclear, but the exchange was certainly emotional."