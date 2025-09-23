EXCLUSIVE: The Inside Story of Prince Harry's Reunion With King Charles — And How Meghan Markle Made 'Groveling Call' to Monarch
Sept. 23 2025, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com has already revealed Prince Harry made groveling apologies to King Charles during a private meeting in London, in what palace sources describe as a rare attempt to heal the years-long rift – and sources now tell us Meghan Markle also joined the sorry state of affairs with an equally "humiliating" phone call to the monarch.
Duke of Sussex Apologizes for Past Family Remarks
The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex recently spent 54 tightly managed minutes with his 76-year-old father at Clarence House, their first one-on-one meeting in 19 months.
According to insiders, Harry told Charles he regretted the way he and Meghan, 44, had spoken about the family since stepping down from royal duties in 2020.
"This was the first occasion in a long time that Harry actually offered an apology," a source close to the talks said.
"He acknowledged that some of his and Meghan's public remarks had been hurtful. Whether Charles accepted it is unclear, but the exchange was certainly emotional."
Harry Pushes Reconciliation in London Visit
An insider added the meeting also saw Markle make her first contact with Charles in almost two years. Sources said Harry pressed for the call, which lasted only a few minutes but was intended as a gesture of goodwill.
"The call was brief, but it carried weight," one insider said. "Meghan told the King she wanted to see relationships repaired. Harry was eager to show them both that the family bond is still there and that it could be rebuilt, particularly for the children's sake. He's determined to make it feel like one united family again."
Afterwards, Harry appeared in good spirits, attending a postponed Invictus Games reception where he told well-wishers his father was "great."
The prince also made several charity appearances in London, including at the WellChild awards and the Centre for Blast Injury Studies, before visiting a project set up in memory of Princess Diana.
Meghan Markle Calls King Charles in Symbolic Gesture
Notably absent from the reunion was Harry's estranged brother Prince William, 43, and Kate Middleton, also 43, who were on engagements in Cardiff for World Suicide Prevention Day. Queen Camilla, 78, was likewise not involved.
Palace insiders said Charles was open to seeing his son, but caution remains among other royals.
"Meghan's call was more symbolic than substantial – no one believes a brief greeting can undo years of tension," a senior source said.
"Charles might be inclined to forgive, but it's William Harry has to win over, and he isn't shifting. And Camilla? She hasn't forgotten the insults and has no interest in engaging."
Inside King Charles' Meeting With Estranged Son Prince Harry — and How It Could Forever Change Future of the Monarchy as Exiled Royal Fights for Family Reconciliation
Palace Questions If Harry Wants Privileges Without Duty
The rift dates back to Harry and Meghan's move to California in 2020, followed by their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix docu-series and Harry's memoir Spare.
At one point, Harry said Charles stopped speaking to him after disputes over security arrangements in Britain.
Some within the palace suspect Harry's motives over his reunion with Charles.
"Some believe he's maneuvering to edge his way back into the fold, and that it is inevitable he will betray them all over again," one insider said.
They also warned: "Despite the interviews and the memoir, he still seems to want the privileges of royal life without the responsibilities. With the Invictus Games set to return to the UK in 2027, he understands the event carries more clout with royal backing. But without William's support, it won't have the same influence."