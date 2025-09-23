EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel Warned to 'Be Careful' in Return to Airwaves after Disney Execs Cave and Welcome Him Back to Late Night
Sept. 23 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel's return to air Tuesday night is no laughing matter for the comedian, RadarOnline.com can report, as viewers wait to see what the late-night host has to say about his short-lived suspension after making controversial comments about the Charlie Kirk assassination.
However, many fans won't be able to watch the comeback, as ABC stations across the country have vowed not to air his show.
After nearly a week of uncertainty about his future, Disney announced Monday, September 22, that Kimmel’s suspension was ending, and he would be back on Tuesday.
Now the attention turns to how he will come back and what he will say. Grayce McCormick, founder of Lightfinder Public Relations, told RadarOnline.com Kimmel will have to watch his words while also staying true to himself.
"For Kimmel, recovery requires both strategy and tone. Behind the scenes, his team must stabilize the business and negotiate with Disney to secure his position and reassure advertisers," she explained.
"Publicly, when he does return, his tone will be of utmost importance. He needs to reframe the conversation with a carefully crafted monologue, acknowledging the controversy without relitigating it, and pivoting to a broader discussion on comedy, free speech, and resilience."
Comment Consequences
Kimmel's comments came during his opening monologue last Monday, when he said: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."
His remarks – and the immediate response from the public and government officials – could have long-term consequences for other topical comedians, warns McCormick.
"Culturally, the optics (of the suspension) are chilling," she added: "It signals to comedians that the boundaries of humor are no longer defined solely by advertisers and audiences, but also by affiliates and political pressure.
"That precedent will make other performers second-guess whether satire is worth the risk."
Off The Air
Last week, TV station owners Nexstar Media and Sinclair Broadcast Group said they would not be airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC stations in their respective markets. Disney pulled Kimmel entirely shortly after.
Now with Kimmel coming back, the broadcasters, who represent just over one-fourth of ABC affiliates across the country, don't plan on welcoming him anytime soon.
A message from Nexstar explained: "We made a decision last week to preempt 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s 'ill-timed and insensitive' comments at a critical time in our national discourse.
"We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve."
The company also said local news or "other relevant programming" will fill Kimmel's time slot.
Disney's Decision
Disney justified its decision to bring Kimmel back with a statement Monday that read: "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.
"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.
"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."