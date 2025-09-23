EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel Warned to 'Be Careful' in Return to Airwaves after Disney Execs Cave and Welcome Him Back to Late Night 

After nearly a week of uncertainty about his future, Disney announced Monday, September 22, that Kimmel’s suspension was ending, and he would be back on Tuesday.

Now the attention turns to how he will come back and what he will say. Grayce McCormick, founder of Lightfinder Public Relations, told RadarOnline.com Kimmel will have to watch his words while also staying true to himself.

"For Kimmel, recovery requires both strategy and tone. Behind the scenes, his team must stabilize the business and negotiate with Disney to secure his position and reassure advertisers," she explained.

"Publicly, when he does return, his tone will be of utmost importance. He needs to reframe the conversation with a carefully crafted monologue, acknowledging the controversy without relitigating it, and pivoting to a broader discussion on comedy, free speech, and resilience."