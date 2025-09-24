Kim Kardashian Takes Brutal Dig at Troubled Ex-husband Kanye West Years After Nasty Divorce Battle... As the Two 'Battle' Over Preteen Daughter North's Wardrobe

The Kardashians star's remarks on not caring about others' opinions anymore come after her ex-husband threatened to go to his lawyers over how their 12-year-old daughter's "inappropriate" outfits.

As RadarOnline.com reported, West flipped after North was seen wearing a tube top and mini skirt while on vacation in Europe with her mom and warned he would "raise hell" with his lawyers if she did not start dressing more age-appropriate.

An insider said: "It's ironic that Kanye's not happy, given the way he dresses his wife and encouraged Kim to push the envelope with sexy barely-there fashion choices when they were together.

"But he says North is way too young to be dressed like this, and it needs to stop, or he'll raise hell with the lawyers.

"He's ranting and raving, saying Kim's crossed the line and he's not going to stand for it. But Kim doesn't take him seriously."