Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Takes Brutal Dig at Troubled Ex-husband Kanye West Years After Nasty Divorce Battle... As the Two 'Battle' Over Preteen Daughter North's Wardrobe

Split photo of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has subtly dissed ex Kanye West amid their battle over daughter North's personal style.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 24 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kim Kardashian has thrown shade at ex-husband Kanye West as she shared an "exhilarating" post-divorce update amid their battle over eldest daughter North's fashion choices, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kardashian, 44, took to Instagram to share her French Vogue cover, which discussed her newfound confidence nearly three years after her bitter divorce from West, 48, was finalized in November 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian Says Post-Divorce Confidence is 'Exhilarating'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian opened up on her newfound confidence nearly three years after she divorced West.

In her cover interview, the reality star shared when she turned 40 in October 2020, momager Kris Jenner told her "the coming years would be the best of (her) life."

As Kardashian reflected on how much has changed in four years, she noted: "It's true. Only over the past three or four years have I gained this confidence."

Kardashian notably filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. At the time, the couple were rumored to be separated as West's mental health issues began to spiral out of control.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian said it's 'crazy' how she used to have to 'check with someone before making a decision.'

She continued: “Before, I constantly needed to check with someone before making a decision. Can you imagine? It's crazy to rely so much on others' opinions."

Since their split, West has been accused of controlling Kardashian-lookalike wife Bianca Censori, whom he married in December 2022. Insiders claimed the Gold Digger rapper dictated how Censori dressed and when she was allowed to speak.

Kardashian previously spoke about West's influence on her fashion choices in 2018, saying: "I always thought I had really good style – until I met my husband and he told me that I had the worst style."

Now free of the shackles of her former marriage, Kardashian added, "Today, I know exactly what I want. It's exhilarating."

Article continues below advertisement

West Threatens to 'Raise Hell' With Lawyers Over Daughter North's Outfits

Photo of Kim Kardashian and North West
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

West threatened to 'raise hell' with lawyers over North's 'inappropriate' outfits.

The Kardashians star's remarks on not caring about others' opinions anymore come after her ex-husband threatened to go to his lawyers over how their 12-year-old daughter's "inappropriate" outfits.

As RadarOnline.com reported, West flipped after North was seen wearing a tube top and mini skirt while on vacation in Europe with her mom and warned he would "raise hell" with his lawyers if she did not start dressing more age-appropriate.

An insider said: "It's ironic that Kanye's not happy, given the way he dresses his wife and encouraged Kim to push the envelope with sexy barely-there fashion choices when they were together.

"But he says North is way too young to be dressed like this, and it needs to stop, or he'll raise hell with the lawyers.

"He's ranting and raving, saying Kim's crossed the line and he's not going to stand for it. But Kim doesn't take him seriously."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Violet Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Activist Daughter Violet, 19, Begs U.N. To Bring Back Facemasks and Warns Covid-19 is Still a Major 'Threat'

Jennifer Aniston

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Dirty Beauty Secrets Revealed – 'Friends' Icon Admits She Avoids Frequent Hair Washing After Dishing About Salmon Sperm Facials

North's 'Inappropriate' Outfits Spark Backlash

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kim Kardashian and North West
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

Social media users begged West to 'please talk' to his ex-wife about his daughter's outfits.

West isn't the only one upset over how the tween has been dressing in public.

After Kardashian shared a TikTok with her daughter on their shared account, social media users slammed the mother-of-four's parenting choices.

One user said: "12 years old... highly inappropriate," as another added, "She is 12 and looking like a 25-year-old? Imagine how she gonna be at 16."

A third demanded: "Kanye, please talk to Kim."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.