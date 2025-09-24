Kim Kardashian Takes Brutal Dig at Troubled Ex-husband Kanye West Years After Nasty Divorce Battle... As the Two 'Battle' Over Preteen Daughter North's Wardrobe
Sept. 24 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian has thrown shade at ex-husband Kanye West as she shared an "exhilarating" post-divorce update amid their battle over eldest daughter North's fashion choices, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kardashian, 44, took to Instagram to share her French Vogue cover, which discussed her newfound confidence nearly three years after her bitter divorce from West, 48, was finalized in November 2022.
Kardashian Says Post-Divorce Confidence is 'Exhilarating'
In her cover interview, the reality star shared when she turned 40 in October 2020, momager Kris Jenner told her "the coming years would be the best of (her) life."
As Kardashian reflected on how much has changed in four years, she noted: "It's true. Only over the past three or four years have I gained this confidence."
Kardashian notably filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. At the time, the couple were rumored to be separated as West's mental health issues began to spiral out of control.
She continued: “Before, I constantly needed to check with someone before making a decision. Can you imagine? It's crazy to rely so much on others' opinions."
Since their split, West has been accused of controlling Kardashian-lookalike wife Bianca Censori, whom he married in December 2022. Insiders claimed the Gold Digger rapper dictated how Censori dressed and when she was allowed to speak.
Kardashian previously spoke about West's influence on her fashion choices in 2018, saying: "I always thought I had really good style – until I met my husband and he told me that I had the worst style."
Now free of the shackles of her former marriage, Kardashian added, "Today, I know exactly what I want. It's exhilarating."
West Threatens to 'Raise Hell' With Lawyers Over Daughter North's Outfits
The Kardashians star's remarks on not caring about others' opinions anymore come after her ex-husband threatened to go to his lawyers over how their 12-year-old daughter's "inappropriate" outfits.
As RadarOnline.com reported, West flipped after North was seen wearing a tube top and mini skirt while on vacation in Europe with her mom and warned he would "raise hell" with his lawyers if she did not start dressing more age-appropriate.
An insider said: "It's ironic that Kanye's not happy, given the way he dresses his wife and encouraged Kim to push the envelope with sexy barely-there fashion choices when they were together.
"But he says North is way too young to be dressed like this, and it needs to stop, or he'll raise hell with the lawyers.
"He's ranting and raving, saying Kim's crossed the line and he's not going to stand for it. But Kim doesn't take him seriously."
North's 'Inappropriate' Outfits Spark Backlash
West isn't the only one upset over how the tween has been dressing in public.
After Kardashian shared a TikTok with her daughter on their shared account, social media users slammed the mother-of-four's parenting choices.
One user said: "12 years old... highly inappropriate," as another added, "She is 12 and looking like a 25-year-old? Imagine how she gonna be at 16."
A third demanded: "Kanye, please talk to Kim."