EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori 'Building Bridges' With Kim Kardashian Thanks to Two Huge Out-of-Character Changes
Sept. 22 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Bianca Censori is quietly reshaping her relationship with Kim Kardashian, insiders tell RadarOnline.com, with Kanye West's 30-year-old wife making two deliberate changes to win over the reality star – shelving the copycat revealing outfits that once caused friction, and offering to help with Kim's children whenever needed.
The unlikely détente comes after months of tense headlines surrounding West, 48, whose erratic behavior has placed him at odds with both his ex-wife and his new partner.
Is Censori Trying To 'Keep The Peace' With Kardashian?
Now sources close to the family claim Censori has taken steps to "keep the peace" with Kardashian, 44, in an effort to defuse the custody battles and public rows that have dogged the West household.
"Bianca's always had respect for Kim, even when tensions were high," one insider claimed. "She knows the revealing outfits that echoed Kim's style weren't right around the kids, so she's pulled back. She's also let Kim know she's willing to help with the children if needed, which has really built trust."
Censori was recently photographed in Los Angeles wearing a black turtleneck, leggings, and low heels – a sharp contrast to the risqué styles West has often encouraged her to wear. Days later, she returned to a metallic silver swimsuit for a photoshoot, but those close to Kardashian insist the quieter choices in family settings have made a difference.
Working Together To Deal With West?
A source claimed: "It really marked a turning point. Kim can see Bianca is genuinely trying."
The shift has gone further than wardrobe. Censori has reportedly sought Kardashian's advice on managing West's unpredictable moods. Another insider claimed: "Bianca asked Kim for advice on how to handle Kanye when he's unpredictable. It was her way of showing she wants to be on the same side, not in conflict. Kim really appreciated that."
The growing friendship between Censori and Kardashian is striking, given the pair's fraught history. West and Kardashian divorced in 2022 after eight years of marriage, with joint custody of their four children – North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.
Their co-parenting relationship has been strained by West's outbursts about schools, schedules, and security arrangements.
Defending Kardashian
Kardashian previously demanded that her children travel with her own staff and nannies, sparking rows with West and, by extension, Censori.
But insiders say the Australian-born architect has helped to calm the waters.
A source claimed: "When Kanye starts ranting about Kim, Bianca steps in to defend her. She tells him to remember Kim's a good mom and not to tear her down. It's kept things from spiraling."
The truce has not gone unnoticed by West. According to a source close to the rapper, he is increasingly uneasy about the communication between his current wife and his ex.
They added: "Kanye isn't happy about it. He's suspicious of Kim and her family and keeps warning Bianca not to get drawn in. Ideally, he wouldn't want them speaking directly at all."
Still, Censori appears committed to her new approach.
Our insider claimed "She's made it clear to Kanye that he has to trust her. For Bianca, this is about keeping things calm. She believes the best way is by helping Kim with the kids and avoiding the racy outfits when they're around."