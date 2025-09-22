EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori 'Building Bridges' With Kim Kardashian Thanks to Two Huge Out-of-Character Changes

Now sources close to the family claim Censori has taken steps to "keep the peace" with Kardashian, 44, in an effort to defuse the custody battles and public rows that have dogged the West household.

"Bianca's always had respect for Kim, even when tensions were high," one insider claimed. "She knows the revealing outfits that echoed Kim's style weren't right around the kids, so she's pulled back. She's also let Kim know she's willing to help with the children if needed, which has really built trust."

Censori was recently photographed in Los Angeles wearing a black turtleneck, leggings, and low heels – a sharp contrast to the risqué styles West has often encouraged her to wear. Days later, she returned to a metallic silver swimsuit for a photoshoot, but those close to Kardashian insist the quieter choices in family settings have made a difference.