Adele
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Adele's 'Assassination Fears' — How There's 'No Way Diva Will Play Super Bowl 2026 Half-Time Show' in Wake of Charlie Kirk Shooting

photo of adele
Source: MEGA

Adele has been 'left shaken' after Charlie Kirk's horrifying assassination.

Sept. 22 2025, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

Adele has been allegedly left so shaken by the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk insiders tell RadarOnline.com the 37-year-old star "has ruled out performing at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show," despite renewed speculation she was signing up for the gig.

The British diva – who previously turned down the slot in 2016 – was reportedly in advanced discussions to headline the NFL's showcase event in Santa Clara, California, next February.

Adele Left 'Petrified'

The singer is allegedly 'fearing' being in public.
Source: MEGA

The singer is allegedly 'fearing' being in public.

But sources now claimed she has become terrified of being a target in public and is living like a hermit in Los Angeles, convinced stadium-scale performances put her life in danger.

"She is petrified after what happened to Kirk," one music industry executive claimed.

"There is no way she will stand in front of 100 million people at the Super Bowl now. Adele thinks she would have a bullseye on her back."

The Hello hitmaker addressed the speculation eight years ago when she told a Los Angeles crowd: "First of all, I'm not doing the Super Bowl… I mean, that show is not about music. I can't dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no."

Her reluctance, insiders say, has hardened into outright refusal in light of recent political violence.

According to one member of her team, the singer has become deeply anxious about security.

Staying At Home Unless It's For Work

Adele 'hates leaving home' unless it is for work.
Source: MEGA

Adele 'hates leaving home' unless it is for work.

"She barely leaves home anymore except for work commitments," a source said.

"She has staff and close family around her, but otherwise she avoids the outside world. Adele tells us she is frightened of becoming a target like Kirk."

The Nevada-born activist was shot dead earlier this year during a campus speaking event, triggering fresh fears among high-profile performers about their safety.

Adele, who has often expressed disdain for celebrity excess and the scrutiny that comes with it, has told friends she could not cope with the thought of armed threats while on stage.

Another close associate claimed: "Her behavior is the same privately as what fans see in her candid moments online – flashes of humor and warmth mixed with sudden fear.

"She talks about her son constantly and says she has to stay alive for him. The paranoia about appearing in public is real."

Super Bowl Rumors

Adele revealed she was asked to perform but declined.
Source: CBS/MEGA

Adele revealed she was asked to perform but declined.

Rumors of Adele's Super Bowl appearance surfaced just as she was signing a multi-million pound deal to write her first autobiography, expected to trace her childhood, rise to stardom and personal struggles.

While publishers have long courted her, she previously resisted – but sources say the safety of writing behind closed doors feels far more appealing than stepping back under stadium lights.

"She's finally ready to put her story in her own words," said a publishing insider. "It feels safer than exposing herself to a world where anyone could be carrying a gun."

The singer has also been linked to a new world tour and a possible album, but those plans too are said to be under review.

The singer has 'never been comfortable with that level of attention'
Source: MEGA/CBS

The singer has 'never been comfortable with that level of attention'

Her record-breaking residencies in Las Vegas and Munich have made her one of the most bankable performers alive – but friends say fame has become a burden.

"Adele is adored worldwide, but she's never been comfortable with that level of attention," the industry executive claimed.

"Now, with what happened to Kirk, the risk feels too great. She's happier staying hidden and there's no way she is going to appear at the next Super Bowl half-time show with all that going around in her head."

