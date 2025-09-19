Adele For Super Bowl 2026: British Singer 'Offered Halftime Show' Over Chart Rivals Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus After 'Turning Down' 2017 Approach

She was offered the Halftime Show in 2017 but turned it down, making way for Lady GaGa to take on the job.

The singer told a Los Angeles crowd in 2016: "First of all, I'm not doing the Super Bowl… I mean, that show is not about music. I can't dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no."

Rumors have been swirling Adele could take the field for the big game in Santa Clara, California, next February.

Other names in contention include number one Kansas City Chiefs fan Taylor Swift, as well Miley Cyrus, who has never played the high-profile show.