Adele For Super Bowl 2026: British Singer 'Offered Halftime Show' Over Chart Rivals Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus After 'Turning Down' 2017 Approach
Sept. 19 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Adele has been approached to perform the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show, according to new reports.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British singer, 37, was contacted by organizers but has yet to confirm whether or not she will take on the prestigious gig.
Top Of The List
She was offered the Halftime Show in 2017 but turned it down, making way for Lady GaGa to take on the job.
The singer told a Los Angeles crowd in 2016: "First of all, I'm not doing the Super Bowl… I mean, that show is not about music. I can't dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no."
Rumors have been swirling Adele could take the field for the big game in Santa Clara, California, next February.
Other names in contention include number one Kansas City Chiefs fan Taylor Swift, as well Miley Cyrus, who has never played the high-profile show.
Stiff Competition
Adele's fiancé, Rich Paul, is one of sports' biggest agents, and the British crooner has attended the Super Bowl before as a fan.
But she quipped at a Las Vegas gig to her fans in 2024 of her being in the stands: "Last year I went, obviously I didn't go for the football at all. I went to watch Rihanna."
She'd also said before the game at a live show: "I'm going just for Rihanna. I don't give a flying f---."
The Halftime show performer is chosen by Jay-Z's Roc Nation in partnership with the NFL, and is usually announced in September.
Second Time Lucky
Earlier this month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hinted at the prospect of Swift taking the stage.
He told Savannah Guthrie on NBC's Today of Swift: "She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time."
When Guthrie pressed him for deets, the NFL boss punted, saying: "I can't tell you anything about that… It’s a maybe."
He also added on the morning show: "I'm waiting on my friend Jay-Z to be able to help me… It's in his hands."
Adele also has defended Swift against backlash from NFL fans for attending games to see Travis Kelce play.
"(For) all of you complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f----- life, that's her f------ boyfriend," Adele once quipped during her Weekends With Adele concert in Las Vegas.
The Brit is now based in the U.S. and is likely to stay this side of the Atlantic due to her relationship with Paul.
But as RadarOnline.com revealed earlier his year, she misses her homeland and wants to spend more time there.
An insider claimed: "Adele's said her heart belongs in the U.K. She's a Brit deep down and misses her friends and family there.
"Ideally, it would be great to spend six months in England and six months in the States, but that's not compatible with Rich's work."
Our source went on: "He's one of the most powerful sports agents in the world and needs to be where the action is, and that's L.A., not London. Adele's got to be wringing her hands in frustration. She's a bit of a diva, used to getting her own way.
"They've been tap-dancing around this problem for a while now. It's going to implode unless Adele decides she wants to commit."