EXCLUSIVE: Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes 'Back Together' After Whirlwind 'Dawson's Creek' Romance in 1990s

Their on-screen chemistry as Joey Potter and Pacey Witter mirrored their off-screen relationship, with Holmes telling Rolling Stone in 1998: "I met somebody last year, I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable. I feel so fortunate because he's now one of my best friends.

"It's weird – it's almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now."

During the pair's recent stint on the Happy Hour set, Holmes – usually reserved in public following her toxic 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise – was photographed laughing openly with Jackson.

"Katie was clearly feeling more than friendship for Joshua," one crew member claimed at the time. "It's obvious from the way she looked at him on that set. She's very fond of him, and he gave plenty of signals back."