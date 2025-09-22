Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes 'Back Together' After Whirlwind 'Dawson's Creek' Romance in 1990s

photo of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson
Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson may be in a relationship again, according to sources.

Sept. 22 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes have reignited speculation about their long-rumored romance, after the former Dawson's Creek co-stars were spotted looking inseparable on the set of their new film Happy Hour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Holmes, 46, and Jackson, 47, secretly dated during the late 1990s while filming the hit teen drama, before calling it quits after a year.

Back Together Again?

photo of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson
Source: MEGA

Holmes and Jackson are believed to be rekindling their love.

Their on-screen chemistry as Joey Potter and Pacey Witter mirrored their off-screen relationship, with Holmes telling Rolling Stone in 1998: "I met somebody last year, I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable. I feel so fortunate because he's now one of my best friends.

"It's weird – it's almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now."

During the pair's recent stint on the Happy Hour set, Holmes – usually reserved in public following her toxic 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise – was photographed laughing openly with Jackson.

"Katie was clearly feeling more than friendship for Joshua," one crew member claimed at the time. "It's obvious from the way she looked at him on that set. She's very fond of him, and he gave plenty of signals back."

Leaning On Jackson

photo of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson
Source: MEG

The 'Dawson's Creek' alum will reunite in the upcoming film, "Happy Hour.'

The pair have continued to fuel speculation they are now quietly an item. In April, Jackson appeared on the podcast Dinner's On Me and said: "Katie and I are very close."

Behind the scenes, one source claimed Holmes has admitted she feels a pull to her first love.

"Their long past together is a big part of why Katie finds Joshua so appealing," an insider claimed. "Plus, he's been wonderful with (her daughter) Suri when she's come by the set, and for Katie, being a mother comes before anything else."

Holmes has been single since splitting from musician Bobby Wooten III in 2022, while Jackson recently ended his marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith. Friends of the actress say reconnecting with Jackson has been "intoxicating" for her.

One insider claimed: "Katie rarely goes on dates. She rejects most offers because she's cautious and doesn't trust easily. But with Joshua, there's a comfort and familiarity she can lean on."

photo of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson
Source: MEGA

The couple dated in the late 90s, but eventually found other romances.

Yet not all signs point to a rekindled love story. Jackson has also been photographed in New York with multiple women, including Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and Priya Jain, the ex-partner of actor Eric Dane.

"Joshua still wants it both ways," a close friend claimed. "Katie's circle is worried he hasn't changed – he's the same fun-loving guy he's always been."

His reputation as a serial monogamist precedes him, with Turner-Smith being his longest relationship to date.

"He has plenty of charm, but commitment isn't his strong suit," one Hollywood source claimed. "Katie's friends are nervous – the last thing she needs right now is more heartache."

photo of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson
Source: MEGA

Both stars have gone through high-profile divorces.

Holmes, who endured one of the most scrutinized celebrity splits of the 21st century when she left Cruise after nearly six years of marriage, has been cautious ever since.

One longtime friend claimed: "Katie literally had to plan her escape using a burner phone. That experience still haunts her today."

Despite the warning signs, Holmes remains drawn to Jackson.

A source said: "Katie's enjoying herself with Joshua, and of course, feelings were bound to grow. Reuniting with her first love feels like the kind of ending she's always wanted after such a complicated journey."

