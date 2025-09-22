EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Stevie Nicks' and Lindsay Buckingham's 'Lost Album' As It Gets Re-Release After 50 Years

But the gauzy, 10-track folk-rock set became legendary as the opening chapter of the couple's creative partnership, showcasing the vocal harmonies and emotional interplay that would soon reshape Fleetwood Mac.

"It's like sharing ownership of an old car," Nicks, now 77, once said of the tangled rights to the album, which were split between herself, Buckingham, and producer Keith Olsen. "The stars never seemed to exactly align."

For Buckingham, 76 next month, the reasons for its disappearance were less clear. "One of Stevie's managers has the masters in her house," he said in an interview years later. Why? Well, because somebody's got to have them somewhere. The politics of Fleetwood Mac are strange."

He added: "Better hurry up! That's all I can say."

Those delays have finally ended. Teased in cryptic social media posts earlier this summer, the record is now available on vinyl, CD, and digital formats, sourced from the original analog tapes.