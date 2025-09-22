EXCLUSIVE: How Jeremy Piven is Using Stand-Up Comedy to Grieve the Loss of His Mother After Her Tragic Passing Earlier This Year

When Joyce died earlier this year, Piven shared a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram, along with several photos of the two together.

"Yes, she’s my mother, but she was an incredible human being," he penned. "Acting teacher to so many of us who genuinely enjoyed the evolution of her students. Taught us to respect the space we occupy when we perform, instilled the integrity of the work, and how lucky we are to get it.

"When we would run lines together (until the end) she would enter into the character and do whatever accent was needed."

He continued: "She was graceful until her last breath. Always the teacher… We don’t know how long we have here in this human form, but I can tell you that we lost a good one. She’s dancing with my father. Be good to each other."