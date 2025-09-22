EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Death Fears — How Fallen Pop Star's Filthy Home and Hermit-Like Existence Sparks Fears She's Headed for Same Grim Fate as Gene Hackman

Once one of the most recognizable figures in global pop culture, Spears now rarely leaves her Los Angeles home. Since her 2023 divorce from model Sam Asghari and a chaotic split from ex-boyfriend Paul Soliz , she has lived in near isolation.

Britney Spears is facing mounting concern over her increasingly erratic behavior, with insiders warning RadarOnline.com the 43-year-old pop star could suffer the same grim fate as Gene Hackman , who died in squalor earlier this year.

Those close to her say her house is in a state of alarming filth – littered with dog waste and clutter – conditions they believe pose a serious health risk.

"She doesn't see it, but the state of that house is frightening," a longtime associate claimed. "It's unhygienic, it's chaotic, and it reminds us all of the filth Hackman died in. The fear is she's on the same path unless someone intervenes."

Spears' only real contact with the outside world now comes through Instagram, where she posts erratic videos of dancing, costume changes, and rambling captions.

One friend claimed: "Her behavior is just like you see online – moments of clarity mixed with moments that feel like a roller coaster. She is still the sweetest person, but she is losing her grip."