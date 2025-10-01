Trump Begs Oregon Governor 'Get Your State in Order' in Leaked Texts as Prez Sends in National Guard to Stop 'Unmitigated Disaster'
Oct. 1 2025, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump went off on Oregon Governor Tina Kotek in a text message exchange over the president's deployment of the National Guard to the state's largest city, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial politician begged Kotek to "get your state in order," in messages that read exactly how Trump writes on Truth Social.
What Did Trump Say?
"Governor: The ICE Facility in Portland was attacked again last night," Trump raged in messages obtained by KATU. "In fact, it, and other Federal Buildings, are being attacked on a nightly basis. We can't have this."
"Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," the president concluded in messages sent on Sunday, September 28.
Kotek didn't back down, as she responded and informed Trump he went back on his word to check in with her before deploying troops to her state.
"... I believe this is unlawful and unwarranted. You broke your promise to speak with me before taking further action against Portland. I will be in touch later," she said.
Trump Attempts To Protect ICE
According to KATU, Trump hit back: "I notified you to get things in order, and you didn't. They attacked our ICE Patriots last night, and at other times. If you get your State in order, we don't come in, but everyone knows that Portland has been an unmitigated disaster for years.
"I won't let that happen in America! President DJT."
However, it appears Trump's responses were written out by White House aide Natalie Harp, a former One America News Network anchor who joined the president's team in 2022.
Trump, to no one's surprise, has called out Portland and accused the city of having "domestic terrorists," as he sent 200 National Guard troops to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in Portland from "ANTIFA," by using "Full Force, if necessary."
Louisiana's Governor Begs Trump For Help
It seems Trump has been raging over Oregon due to the nightly protests staged outside ICE buildings in Portland... something that has been happening since June. However, according to police, the protests have been "limited to fewer than thirty participants" at any given time.
Trump has continued to flex his National Guard muscles by sending batches of troops to other cities, including Los Angeles and Chicago.
While most cities have pushed back against Trump's antics, Louisiana's Republican governor, Jeff Landry, recently begged the former reality TV star for help, claiming his state needs assistance in fighting crime.
In a letter sent to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who is said to be displaying disturbing behavior, Tandy begged for the deployment of 1,000 troops sent to his state.
On Tuesday, September 30, Trump ranted that the military's job is to protect the United States from threats abroad.... and also from within.
"It's a war from within," Trump said to a room filled with top military generals. "We're under invasion from within," claiming Democratic-run cities are in "bad shape."
He rambled: "I told Pete [Hegseth] we should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military National Guard."