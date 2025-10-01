Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Are Officially Dating: Pals of the 'Euphoria' Star, 28, and Music Exec, 44, Insist Pair Is Now 'Full Throttle' and No Longer 'Casual'
Oct. 1 2025, Published 1:14 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney's relationship with Scooter Braun is getting serious — and they're now officially an item.
RadarOnline.com can repair the couple, who met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in June, initially agreed to keep things casual while getting over their respective long-term relationships.
Seriousness Ramped Up
But after spending more time in each other’s company over the last few weeks, they are now going "full throttle", according to sources close to the pair.
An insider said: "They are full on.
"It's not a casual relationship. It's game on, it's full throttle. They are together."
The actress, 28, and the music exec. 44, were spotted holding hands on a double date with her parents at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The previous day, Braun attended Sweeney's space-themed birthday party alongside some of her A-list pals.
Career Influence
Last week, they were seen on a dinner date at Jon and Vinny's in Brentwood, California, and they clearly can't get enough of each other.
A source said: "He is picky about who he lets in his inner circle, and he has kids.
"If he is with her, it's not about what she looks like or celebrity, but means he really likes her."
Braun, who kickstarted the careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, shares three children with his ex, Yael Cohen. The pair separated in 2021, and finalized their divorce in 2022.
This is his first public relationship since the split.
A pal of Braun revealed that people "love him, we are happy for him," but they warned, "it's just a matter of time," before he goes all in.
"Any restraint in the relationship probably won't last long when it comes down to his urge to market everything.
"He'll start posting (about her), he'll probably get more involved in her career."
Inseperable
RadarOnline.com revealed the Black Lotus star became one of the most Hollywood's most eligible bachelorettes following her break-up, due to the number of men blowing up her DMs.
A source said: "Her Instagram DMs are packed with messages from famous men trying to get in contact with her.
"They offer her trips to Europe to see them or take her on a date, but she’s not the kind of person who does that.
"Some of them are very insistent and have even tried to find her address to send her flowers, but she always refuses."
Before dating Braun, Sweeney was linked to her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, actor Orlando Bloom, and NFL legend Tom Brady.
And it appears she’s equally in demand when it comes to film roles too as Sydney is "the top name on the casting sheet for James Bond," an insider confirmed when discussing the possibility of the actress starring in the next 007 film.
Director Denis Villeneuve is helming the sure-fire blockbuster, and he and Sweeney have hung out several times.
"Denis has admired her stratospheric rise and believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernizing the franchise," the source said.