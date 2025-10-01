Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Are Officially Dating: Pals of the 'Euphoria' Star, 28, and Music Exec, 44, Insist Pair Is Now 'Full Throttle' and No Longer 'Casual'

Last week, they were seen on a dinner date at Jon and Vinny's in Brentwood, California, and they clearly can't get enough of each other.

A source said: "He is picky about who he lets in his inner circle, and he has kids.

"If he is with her, it's not about what she looks like or celebrity, but means he really likes her."

Braun, who kickstarted the careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, shares three children with his ex, Yael Cohen. The pair separated in 2021, and finalized their divorce in 2022.

This is his first public relationship since the split.

A pal of Braun revealed that people "love him, we are happy for him," but they warned, "it's just a matter of time," before he goes all in.

"Any restraint in the relationship probably won't last long when it comes down to his urge to market everything.

"He'll start posting (about her), he'll probably get more involved in her career."