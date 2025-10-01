'Hi Donald': Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump With Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers in New Snap... After Prez Celebrated Late-night Host's Show Being Suspended Over Charlie Kirk Remarks
Oct. 1 2025, Published 11:52 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel has trolled Donald Trump with a new post on social media after his return to television, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Standing alongside Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers, Kimmel captioned a picture, “Hi Donald!" giving a shoutout to the president who has been extremely critical of Kimmel.
What Happened the Day Jimmy Kimmel Got Suspended?
Kimmel appeared on Colbert’s show on September 30 and gave a play-by-play of what happened when his show was pulled from the air “indefinitely.”
“Do you want to hear the whole thing?” Kimmel asked Colbert.
“It was around 3 o’clock, we tape our show at 4:30. I'm in my office typing away — as I usually do. I get a phone call. It's ABC. They say they want to talk to me,” he shared.
The late-night show host claimed it was "unusual."
ABC Decided to 'Take the Show Off the Air'
"As far as I knew, they didn’t even know I was doing a show previous to this. I have, like, five people who work in my office with me, so the only private place to go is the bathroom," he continued.
Upon entering the bathroom, he got on the phone with ABC executives.
"They say, ‘Listen, we want to take the temperature down. We're concerned about what you're going to say tonight, and we’ve decided that the best route is to take the show off the air,'" he shared.
Audience Members Were in Their Seats When Jimmy Kimmel's Show Was Pulled
When the audience booed, Kimmel admitted that’s what he was doing when given the news. He then told the network executives he didn’t think pulling the show was a good idea who, in turn, voted and went forward with taking it off.
He then went back to his office and informed his executive producers about the show being pulled. Audience members were already in their seats for the taping and had to be told to go home.
After remaining at his office for a couple of hours, Kimmel decided to leave.
"I'm followed by 20 paparazzi cars, TMZ, people jumping in front of me on the way home. We’re just trying to get to the house. … There were two helicopters flying over,” he said. “We get to the house and we’re shaken. The kids are up — our daughter is 11 years old and says, ‘I can sell my Labubus.’ It was very sweet. Our son just got naked and started running around the house.”
In the days that followed, Kimmel said he felt like he was in “jail” and he couldn’t make any statements but was on a lot of calls.
Kimmel’s show was initially suspended on September 17 after he discussed Charlie Kirk’s death.
While it was called an “indefinite” suspension, ABC decided a few days later it could return to the air.