Prince Harry Fell For 'Trap' Set by 'Enemies' in 'Dying' King Charles' Circle After Reconciliation Meeting

Prince Harry is said to have walked right into a "trap" set by his "enemies" in his father King Charles' orbit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A royal insider said they suspected Harry had been set-up after insiders leaked details of his meeting with Charles, in which they claimed the highly-anticipated reunion was anything but warm and welcoming between the father and son.

Harry responded by throwing an epic fit over the claims, which fanned tensions amid his delicate reconciliation attempts with his cancer-stricken father.