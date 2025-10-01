Prince Harry Fell For 'Trap' Set by 'Enemies' in 'Dying' King Charles' Circle After Reconciliation Meeting
Oct. 1 2025, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
Prince Harry is said to have walked right into a "trap" set by his "enemies" in his father King Charles' orbit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A royal insider said they suspected Harry had been set-up after insiders leaked details of his meeting with Charles, in which they claimed the highly-anticipated reunion was anything but warm and welcoming between the father and son.
Harry responded by throwing an epic fit over the claims, which fanned tensions amid his delicate reconciliation attempts with his cancer-stricken father.
Harry and Charles' Clarence House Reunion
Charles and Harry's emotional reunion took place earlier this month at Clarence House, where the father and son were said to chatted for about 50 minutes over tea.
UK outlets later published claims from insiders who said they were "surprised by the formalities" of the "awkward" reunion.
Afterward, Harry's camp suggested the same "men in grey suits" the late Princess Diana feared were hard at work again, this time trying to sabotage "any reconciliation between father and son."
One source said: "Harry believes that whenever he starts to move forward with his father, someone within the palace undermines it. He is certain the leaks are intentional and meant to block him from being more regularly included in the family."
The outburst was the last thing the embattled royal needed while trying to repair his good standing with Charles.
But a source has now suggested that may have been exactly what his "enemies" wanted all along.
Royal insider Tom Sykes noted he believed Harry's charged comments over the reports were directed at two of Charles' top aides, Sir Clive Alderton and Tobyn Andreae.
Sykes claimed the reports "provoked a response" which opened the door for "anti-reconciliation courtiers" to say Harry "betrayed his promise not to re-escalate tensions with the family or stoke controversy" surrounding his meeting with Charles.
Insiders have long claimed the first step towards meaningful reconciliation between Harry and his family required the duke to stop publicly attacking the Firm and speaking to the press.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Charles was said to be "dismayed, shocked and saddened" by Harry's behavior and blaming courtiers for his bad press.
A palace insider shared: "The King has taken Harry's latest tantrum very much to heart. Charles was glad to spend time with his son and thought their meeting could mark some progress.
"Hearing accusations that aides were undermining things has left him upset.
"He feels it's unjust and harmful when people around him are genuinely working to support reconciliation."
Another well-placed source said: "Harry's response came across as petulant. He claimed insiders were intentionally leaking information, but in reality aides have gone out of their way to help rebuild his bond with the King.
"Charles has been taken aback by the charge and views it as damaging rather than constructive."