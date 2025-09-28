EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Brutal Secret Prince Harry Reunion U-Turn — 'The King Will NEVER Let Him Become Working Royal Anymore as He Represents Everything That Disgusts Him'

The Duke of Sussex, 41, recently saw his cancer-battling father during a four-day visit to the UK, their first proper meeting in 19 months. Their reunion at Clarence House lasted just under an hour, following Charles' return from Balmoral.

But sources briefed on the meeting say the king made clear there is no prospect of Harry resuming royal duties – not even in a limited "half-in, half-out" capacity.

A palace source said: "Charles is resolute – Harry will not be reinstated as a working royal. The king feels his son represents the very opposite of the values he wants the crown to embody. Harry attracts constant controversy, and the monarchy cannot afford that."

Another insider added: "The notion of a part-time role has been ruled out entirely. The king has made his position crystal clear."