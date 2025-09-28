EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Brutal Secret Prince Harry Reunion U-Turn — 'The King Will NEVER Let Him Become Working Royal Anymore as He Represents Everything That Disgusts Him'
Sept. 28 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
King Charles has secretly ruled out any return to royal duties for Prince Harry, with palace insiders telling RadarOnline.com the 76-year-old monarch believes his youngest son embodies values that contradict everything he stands for.
King Rejects 'Half-In, Half-Out' Role
The Duke of Sussex, 41, recently saw his cancer-battling father during a four-day visit to the UK, their first proper meeting in 19 months. Their reunion at Clarence House lasted just under an hour, following Charles' return from Balmoral.
But sources briefed on the meeting say the king made clear there is no prospect of Harry resuming royal duties – not even in a limited "half-in, half-out" capacity.
A palace source said: "Charles is resolute – Harry will not be reinstated as a working royal. The king feels his son represents the very opposite of the values he wants the crown to embody. Harry attracts constant controversy, and the monarchy cannot afford that."
Another insider added: "The notion of a part-time role has been ruled out entirely. The king has made his position crystal clear."
Sussexes' Break With Royal Life
Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, stepped back from their roles in 2020, later relocating to California. Since then, the couple have pursued commercial projects with Netflix and Spotify while maintaining charitable interests, often in ways that have unsettled the palace.
Harry's memoir Spare, published last year, deepened the rift with his family by making allegations about his brother Prince William and Queen Camilla.
Royal Precedent Shapes Charles' Stance
Royal experts say Charles' decision is consistent with the late Queen Elizabeth II's insistence that members of the family must either serve fully or not at all.
One commentator said: "Being a working royal means total commitment. The king is convinced that letting Harry dip in and out would weaken the monarchy as a whole."
Despite the firmness of the stance, palace figures stress that Charles still values personal reconciliation with his son.
The source said: "Charles still values his bond with Harry as a father, but when it comes to royal duties, it simply can't happen. The monarchy has to come before personal emotions."
Hope of Return Finally Shut Down
The meeting followed months of speculation over whether Harry would return to a more formal role following Charles' cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Friends of the Duke said he had been hopeful of a thaw. But insiders now say his chance has gone.
One aide said: "The king made it plain – there's no return. Harry and Meghan chose their path when they stepped away, and while they can keep living in America, there will be no half-measures or return to royal duties."
Harry has continued to attend charity events in Britain, including engagements linked to veterans and mental health, but palace officials emphasize these are private commitments, not royal duties. The insider said: "Harry will keep working with charities he cares about, but it won't be under the royal banner."
The decision is likely to disappoint some supporters of reconciliation but reflects the king's determination to protect the monarchy's credibility. A palace source said: "This comes down to stability and fairness. The rest of the working royals take on a huge burden, and allowing Harry to drift in and out would undermine their work and betray public confidence."