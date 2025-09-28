Selena Gomez Snubs Mom and Picks Grandfather to Walk Her Down the Aisle in Star-Studded Santa Barbara Wedding

According to insiders, Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, was left disappointed when the Only Murders in the Building actress chose her grandfather, David Cornett, to give her away at the wedding instead of her.

“Selena’s mother and her stepfather Brian were shattered she didn’t choose her mother to walk her down the aisle,” a source revealed. “In a shock move, she chose her grandfather, David, to give her away to Benny.”

“David and his wife Debbie broke down in tears of joy when she asked him. Selena made the decision as soon as they started planning the wedding,” the insider added.