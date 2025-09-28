Selena Gomez Snubs Mom and Picks Grandfather to Walk Her Down the Aisle in Star-Studded Santa Barbara Wedding
Sept. 28 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Selena Gomez tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco in a star-studded ceremony over the weekend, but the celebration came with family tension after a surprising decision about who would walk the singer down the aisle, RadarOnline.com can report.
Selena's Choice
According to insiders, Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, was left disappointed when the Only Murders in the Building actress chose her grandfather, David Cornett, to give her away at the wedding instead of her.
“Selena’s mother and her stepfather Brian were shattered she didn’t choose her mother to walk her down the aisle,” a source revealed. “In a shock move, she chose her grandfather, David, to give her away to Benny.”
“David and his wife Debbie broke down in tears of joy when she asked him. Selena made the decision as soon as they started planning the wedding,” the insider added.
The Wedding
The 33-year-old singer and actress exchanged vows with Blanco, 37, at a private estate in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday. The event drew high-profile guests, including Gomez’s longtime friend Taylor Swift, who kept a low profile by arriving under the cover of umbrellas at a Santa Barbara airport on Friday, September 26, carrying a white box.
Festivities began the evening before, with family and friends gathering for a rehearsal dinner at an estate in Hope Ranch, Goleta Valley. Gomez’s co-stars Martin Short, Paul Rudd and Steve Martin were spotted leaving their hotel in semi-formal attire for the occasion.
Beefed Up Security
The wedding, described as a weekend-long celebration, was closely guarded to ensure privacy. Guests were housed at the luxurious El Encanto hotel in Montecito, with the exception of Swift, who reportedly stayed in a private rental for security reasons.
"All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time," another insider explained. "Everyone is so excited despite the mystery, they know it will be an amazing time."
EXCLUSIVE: Daddy Daycare! Alec Baldwin 'Tearing His Hair Out' as Disgraced Actor Handles Parenting of Seven Kids Solo While Wife Hilaria Competes on 'DWTS'
Teefey's Role
Teefey, 49, had her daughter at 16 and raised the singer as a single mother.
Despite the alleged slight, Gomez and Blanco previously credited Teefey for playing an early role in their romance. In a recent interview, Gomez recalled: "It's actually very difficult to figure out. I was around 16, 17."
Blanco added: "And we first had music come out in 2013 or something. Her mom set up a meeting between the two of us. This is right when I became big and she wasn't a singer yet."
The pair remained friends for years before sparking a romance after Blanco attended Gomez's 31st birthday in 2023. In December 2024, Gomez announced their engagement on Instagram with the caption, "forever begins now", alongside photos of her marquise-cut diamond ring.