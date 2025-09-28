Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Alec Baldwin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Daddy Daycare! Alec Baldwin 'Tearing His Hair Out' as Disgraced Actor Handles Parenting of Seven Kids Solo While Wife Hilaria Competes on 'DWTS'

alec baldwin hilaria baldwin
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin has been struggling with parenting his seven kids as Hilaria competes on 'DWTS', sparking family strain.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 28 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

For weeks, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin were been posting cheeky dance clips on Instagram, before announcing she is competiting on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hilaria Baldwin Takes On 'DWTS'

Alec Baldwin said he will cheer for Hilaria on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin said he will cheer for Hilaria on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

"I suppose that could be arranged," Alec, 67, recently told Extra, while Hilaria, 41, piped up that he'd be in the audience cheering her on "all the time."

That might not be so easy for the East Coast couple.

The dance competition shoots at Television City Studios in L.A.

After all, they're parents of seven young children.

Alec also shares a daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Alec Baldwin Solo Parenting

'Rust' legal costs after Halyna Hutchins' death make an L.A. move for the Baldwins impractical.
Source: MEGA

'Rust' legal costs after Halyna Hutchins' death make an L.A. move for the Baldwins impractical.

According to a source, moving the brood to L.A. is "impractical" for the cash-strapped pair, who put their family on reality TV in order to pay the Rust producer's legal costs following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set.

Said the source: "Alec's tearing his hair out at the prospect of being in charge of the kids. The fact that he'll be up to his eyeballs in daddy duty freaks him out."

