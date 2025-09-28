EXCLUSIVE: Daddy Daycare! Alec Baldwin 'Tearing His Hair Out' as Disgraced Actor Handles Parenting of Seven Kids Solo While Wife Hilaria Competes on 'DWTS'
Sept. 28 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
For weeks, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin were been posting cheeky dance clips on Instagram, before announcing she is competiting on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hilaria Baldwin Takes On 'DWTS'
"I suppose that could be arranged," Alec, 67, recently told Extra, while Hilaria, 41, piped up that he'd be in the audience cheering her on "all the time."
That might not be so easy for the East Coast couple.
The dance competition shoots at Television City Studios in L.A.
After all, they're parents of seven young children.
Alec also shares a daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.
Alec Baldwin Solo Parenting
According to a source, moving the brood to L.A. is "impractical" for the cash-strapped pair, who put their family on reality TV in order to pay the Rust producer's legal costs following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set.
Said the source: "Alec's tearing his hair out at the prospect of being in charge of the kids. The fact that he'll be up to his eyeballs in daddy duty freaks him out."