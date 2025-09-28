EXCLUSIVE: Inside the 'Purge' at MSNBC – Network Aiming to Toss 'Dull' Correspondents Including Willie Geist as Behind-the-scenes Chaos Erupts After Ratings Drop

Rabble-rouser Rachel Maddow is finally getting the network she always wanted – and with what insiders are calling a war on "dull," Willie Geist may soon find himself out in the cold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

With MSNBC's rebrand as MS NOW, insiders say the most liberating change isn't the new logo but the long-overdue purge of NBC's "dull" correspondents after years of top brass forcing buttoned-up reporters into MSNBC's fiery lineup to lend "credibility," creating awkward handoffs and sinking ratings.