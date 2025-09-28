EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Health Fears Erupt – Actor, 64, Putting His Health in Jeopardy With Relentless Schedule That Forced Him to Abruptly Cancel Appearance

"George has so much going on he rarely gets a night off," the insider said. "That schedule might have been doable at 45, but he's not a young man anymore. He's got to learn to take his foot off the pedal, no matter how hard that is for someone like him to do.

"Otherwise, you start getting sick and that could lead to serious problems with a bit of bad luck."

Doctors told RadarOnline.com minor illnesses like a sinus infection are often an ominous sign the body needs rest and a chance to recuperate.

"It's a message you ignore at your peril," said Florida aging expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who hasn't treated Clooney. "At his age, you need to give yourself a break or you risk more serious illness."