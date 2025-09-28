Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Health Fears Erupt – Actor, 64, Putting His Health in Jeopardy With Relentless Schedule That Forced Him to Abruptly Cancel Appearance

george clooney sparks health fears
Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 28 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Workaholic George Clooney is raising fears he's putting his health in jeopardy with his relentless schedule after skipping several events at the Venice Film Festival due to illness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The sinus infection that forced the burned-out 64-year-old actor from promoting his upcoming Netflix movie, Jay Kelly, is a sign of a much more serious problem than a mere case of the sniffles, a source said.

George Clooney's Health Sparks Concern

George Clooney skips Venice events due to illness, raising health fears amid a relentless schedule.
Source: MEGA

George Clooney skips Venice events due to illness, raising health fears amid a relentless schedule.

"George has so much going on he rarely gets a night off," the insider said. "That schedule might have been doable at 45, but he's not a young man anymore. He's got to learn to take his foot off the pedal, no matter how hard that is for someone like him to do.

"Otherwise, you start getting sick and that could lead to serious problems with a bit of bad luck."

Doctors told RadarOnline.com minor illnesses like a sinus infection are often an ominous sign the body needs rest and a chance to recuperate.

"It's a message you ignore at your peril," said Florida aging expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who hasn't treated Clooney. "At his age, you need to give yourself a break or you risk more serious illness."

Clooney filmed 'Jay Kelly' while rehearsing and performing Broadway's 'Good Night, and Good Luck'.
Source: MEGA

Clooney filmed 'Jay Kelly' while rehearsing and performing Broadway's 'Good Night, and Good Luck'.

The ER alum's typically hectic schedule has been even more intense lately, sources said.

Incredibly, this spring he shot Jay Kelly at roughly the same time that he rehearsed and performed in the Broadway hit Good Night, and Good Luck.

The Ocean's Eleven star has also been crisscrossing the globe to spend time with his 8-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, and convince his skeptical wife, Amal Clooney, 47, he's not an absentee father.

George Clooney's Work Schedule Is Impacting His Health

The 'Ocean's Eleven' star frequently travels to see twins Alexander and Ella amid a demanding workload.
Source: MEGA

The 'Ocean's Eleven' star frequently travels to see twins Alexander and Ella amid a demanding workload.

"I don't know how he does it," admitted a source. "But it's cost him a lot, physically and emotionally and mentally."

Insiders shared while the activist actor has cut back on Democratic Party fundraising efforts over feeling scapegoated for Kamala Harris' 2024 election defeat – after he torpedoed incumbent Joe Biden's presidential bid with a scathing New York Times op-ed – he's still heavily invested in political kingmaking.

According to our source, he hasn't entirely ruled out running for president himself – if he can figure out a healthier work-life balance.

