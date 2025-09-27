Putin's Attack Dog Vows 'Decisive Response' as Drone Incursions Spark NATO Panic Across Europe

Moscow denied the allegations, insisting its aircraft never entered Estonian skies and claiming that drones in Poland had been knocked off course by Ukrainian signal-jamming. Belarus, a staunch ally of the Kremlin, backed the explanation.

Lavrov sought to reassure world leaders that Moscow harbors no plans to launch attacks against Europe.

"Russia has never had and does not have any such intentions" of attacking European or NATO countries, he said. "However, any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response."