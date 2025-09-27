Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Vladimir Putin

Putin's Attack Dog Vows 'Decisive Response' as Drone Incursions Spark NATO Panic Across Europe

Composite photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Drones were spotted over Skrydstrup Air Base, Jutland Dragoon Regiment and Karup Air Base.

Profile Image

Sept. 27 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Russia's foreign minister has warned of a "decisive response" to any aggression against his country, amid a surge in drone incursions and unauthorized flights rattling Europe's security, RadarOnline.com can report.

Sergey Lavrov, one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies, delivered the message as NATO members raised concerns over repeated airspace violations. Recent weeks have seen NATO jets down drones over Poland, while Estonia reported Russian fighter jets entering its airspace.

Article continues below advertisement

Moscow's Message

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
vladimir putin vows decisive response drone incursions nato panic
Source: MEGA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned, 'Any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response.'

Moscow denied the allegations, insisting its aircraft never entered Estonian skies and claiming that drones in Poland had been knocked off course by Ukrainian signal-jamming. Belarus, a staunch ally of the Kremlin, backed the explanation.

Lavrov sought to reassure world leaders that Moscow harbors no plans to launch attacks against Europe.

"Russia has never had and does not have any such intentions" of attacking European or NATO countries, he said. "However, any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response."

Article continues below advertisement

WW3 Scare

vladimir putin vows decisive response drone incursions nato panic
Source: MEGA

Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard called the activity an attempt to sow fear and division.

The latest scare came in Denmark, where drones were spotted hovering above key military installations. The Danish defense ministry confirmed sightings over Skrydstrup Air Base and the Jutland Dragoon Regiment between Friday night and Saturday morning. Local media reported similar activity at Karup Air Base, the nation's largest military facility, with drones observed both inside and outside the perimeter fence.

Reports of possible drone activity also surfaced in Germany, Norway, and Lithuania, amplifying fears that the Kremlin is testing NATO's defenses. Danish Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard described the flyovers as attempts to sow fear and division. He vowed to explore new measures to neutralize drones, including legislation that would allow infrastructure operators to shoot them down.

The incidents follow last week's temporary closure of Danish airports during what authorities called a "systematic operation" and a "hybrid attack". With an EU summit approaching, Denmark has accepted Sweden's offer to provide military anti-drone capabilities.

Article continues below advertisement

Allegations Against Moscow

vladimir putin vows decisive response drone incursions nato panic
Source: MEGA

Similar drone activity was reported in Germany, Norway and Lithuania, fueling concerns of Kremlin provocations.

European officials increasingly accuse Moscow of orchestrating hybrid attacks to expose vulnerabilities in the continent's air defenses. In response, governments are drafting plans for a continent-wide "drone wall" to guard against further intrusions.

Poland, which has already downed drones linked to Russia, has vowed to expand its rules of engagement. Under new fast-tracked laws, its military now has broader authority to eliminate hostile objects over Ukraine.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Prince Harry and King Charles

Prince Harry Breaks Down in Emotional Reunion with His Father King Charles After 19 Months Apart — But Feels Like an 'Official Visitor'

Photo of the Putman family.

TLC Tragedy: Three Beloved Reality Stars Dead In Car Crash and Several Others Injured… as Family Members Beg Fans for 'Continued Prayers'

Rising Tensions

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

vladimir putin vows decisive response drone incursions nato panic
Source: MEGA

Russia's ambassador to France warned that downing Russian planes 'would be war.'

Tensions spiked further when Russia's ambassador to France warned that downing Russian aircraft "would be war".

Just a day earlier, Lavrov accused NATO of waging a "real war" against Moscow, claiming the alliance is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.