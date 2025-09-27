Putin's Attack Dog Vows 'Decisive Response' as Drone Incursions Spark NATO Panic Across Europe
Sept. 27 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Russia's foreign minister has warned of a "decisive response" to any aggression against his country, amid a surge in drone incursions and unauthorized flights rattling Europe's security, RadarOnline.com can report.
Sergey Lavrov, one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies, delivered the message as NATO members raised concerns over repeated airspace violations. Recent weeks have seen NATO jets down drones over Poland, while Estonia reported Russian fighter jets entering its airspace.
Moscow's Message
Moscow denied the allegations, insisting its aircraft never entered Estonian skies and claiming that drones in Poland had been knocked off course by Ukrainian signal-jamming. Belarus, a staunch ally of the Kremlin, backed the explanation.
Lavrov sought to reassure world leaders that Moscow harbors no plans to launch attacks against Europe.
"Russia has never had and does not have any such intentions" of attacking European or NATO countries, he said. "However, any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response."
WW3 Scare
The latest scare came in Denmark, where drones were spotted hovering above key military installations. The Danish defense ministry confirmed sightings over Skrydstrup Air Base and the Jutland Dragoon Regiment between Friday night and Saturday morning. Local media reported similar activity at Karup Air Base, the nation's largest military facility, with drones observed both inside and outside the perimeter fence.
Reports of possible drone activity also surfaced in Germany, Norway, and Lithuania, amplifying fears that the Kremlin is testing NATO's defenses. Danish Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard described the flyovers as attempts to sow fear and division. He vowed to explore new measures to neutralize drones, including legislation that would allow infrastructure operators to shoot them down.
The incidents follow last week's temporary closure of Danish airports during what authorities called a "systematic operation" and a "hybrid attack". With an EU summit approaching, Denmark has accepted Sweden's offer to provide military anti-drone capabilities.
Allegations Against Moscow
European officials increasingly accuse Moscow of orchestrating hybrid attacks to expose vulnerabilities in the continent's air defenses. In response, governments are drafting plans for a continent-wide "drone wall" to guard against further intrusions.
Poland, which has already downed drones linked to Russia, has vowed to expand its rules of engagement. Under new fast-tracked laws, its military now has broader authority to eliminate hostile objects over Ukraine.
Rising Tensions
Tensions spiked further when Russia's ambassador to France warned that downing Russian aircraft "would be war".
Just a day earlier, Lavrov accused NATO of waging a "real war" against Moscow, claiming the alliance is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine.