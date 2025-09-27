Prince Harry Breaks Down in Emotional Reunion with His Father King Charles After 19 Months Apart — But Feels Like an 'Official Visitor'

The 53-minute encounter on September 10 at Clarence House marked the first time the pair had seen each other in 19 months. While the meeting stopped short of a full reconciliation, it carried moments of warmth and symbolism, RadarOnline.com can report.

Prince Harry reunited with his father, King Charles , earlier this month in what royal insiders describe as a "distinctly formal" yet emotional meeting.

Despite the cordial atmosphere, Harry reportedly felt " more like an official visitor " than a close family member during the tightly scheduled summit. Still, royal aides told the outlet that "the King's door remains open for another private cup of tea next time Harry is back in London."

According to sources, the Duke of Sussex arrived at 5:22 p.m. in a Land Rover and was greeted by the King with kisses on the cheek before being welcomed inside for tea. Harry presented his father with a framed photo of his family — wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4. Charles, in turn, offered his son an early 41st birthday gift ahead of Harry's September 15 milestone. By 6:14 p.m., Harry had departed for a reception linked to his Invictus Games .

Harry felt more like an 'official visitor' than a family member.

Palace sources insisted King Charles intends to uphold the Sandringham Agreement, which cemented Harry's 2020 exit from royal duties and rejected the possibility of a hybrid "half-in, half-out" arrangement.

"The King is a forgiving man but has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother's decision that there cannot be 'half-in, half-out' members of the working royal family," one insider revealed.

Harry, however, is said to have no desire to return to an official role. A spokesperson emphasized that "the trip back was about focusing on his patronages and supporting his good causes while also having time to catch up with family and friends."

Insiders firmly denied rumors that the Duke of Sussex was attempting to undermine Prince William's relationship with the King. "Categorically not", a representative told outlets. "Harry is not trying to drive a wedge between the Prince of Wales and the King."