Prince Harry Breaks Down in Emotional Reunion with His Father King Charles After 19 Months Apart — But Feels Like an 'Official Visitor'
Sept. 27 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry reunited with his father, King Charles, earlier this month in what royal insiders describe as a "distinctly formal" yet emotional meeting.
The 53-minute encounter on September 10 at Clarence House marked the first time the pair had seen each other in 19 months. While the meeting stopped short of a full reconciliation, it carried moments of warmth and symbolism, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Reunion
According to sources, the Duke of Sussex arrived at 5:22 p.m. in a Land Rover and was greeted by the King with kisses on the cheek before being welcomed inside for tea. Harry presented his father with a framed photo of his family — wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4. Charles, in turn, offered his son an early 41st birthday gift ahead of Harry's September 15 milestone. By 6:14 p.m., Harry had departed for a reception linked to his Invictus Games.
Despite the cordial atmosphere, Harry reportedly felt "more like an official visitor" than a close family member during the tightly scheduled summit. Still, royal aides told the outlet that "the King's door remains open for another private cup of tea next time Harry is back in London."
No Desire to Return
Palace sources insisted King Charles intends to uphold the Sandringham Agreement, which cemented Harry's 2020 exit from royal duties and rejected the possibility of a hybrid "half-in, half-out" arrangement.
"The King is a forgiving man but has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother's decision that there cannot be 'half-in, half-out' members of the working royal family," one insider revealed.
Harry, however, is said to have no desire to return to an official role. A spokesperson emphasized that "the trip back was about focusing on his patronages and supporting his good causes while also having time to catch up with family and friends."
Insiders firmly denied rumors that the Duke of Sussex was attempting to undermine Prince William's relationship with the King. "Categorically not", a representative told outlets. "Harry is not trying to drive a wedge between the Prince of Wales and the King."
Harry was 'Emotional'
One insider told outlets that it was prompted by "a handwritten letter" Harry sent to his father "expressing his desire to reconnect". The reunion, the source added, involved "hugs and tears", with the pair sharing "a long hug when they first saw each other".
The souce said: "Harry started crying and it was very emotional for both of them. They really missed each other."
Harry's Family
Since relocating to Montecito, California, in 2020, Harry and Meghan have welcomed their two children, who have not seen their grandfather since Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. Harry reportedly showed Charles videos of Archie and Lilibet during their London meeting.
The prince also made time to visit Queen Elizabeth II’s gravesite during his stay. Speaking afterward, Harry told reporters that his father — who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 — was doing “great.”
“He’s obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues, and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him,” his spokesperson said.