News > TLC

TLC Tragedy: Three Beloved Reality Stars Dead In Car Crash and Several Others Injured… as Family Members Beg Fans for 'Continued Prayers'

Photo of the Putman family.
Source: TLC

Three members of the 'Meet The Putmans' family died in a car crash.

Profile Image

Sept. 27 2025, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

Three members of the Putman family, known from the TLC reality series Meet The Putmans, have died in a tragic car accident, with several others hospitalized, RadarOnline.com can report.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, September 27, family member Isabelle confirmed that 'Papa' Bill Putman, Neenee and Aunt Megan lost their lives in the crash. She also revealed that "Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah and Gia" were injured and remain in the hospital. "We are asking for complete healing and strength for each of them," she wrote

beloved tlc stars meet the putmans killed crash
Source: TLC

Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah and Gia were injured and remain hospitalized.

Isabelle shared the family’s faith in her statement, writing: "My entire family — Papa, Neenee, Billy, Jen, Brandon, Kacie, Blake, Megan, Jamie, Blair, myself (Isabelle), Abby, Emma, Addison, Bella, Mercy, Gabby, Noah, Mya, Nova, Lulu, Alena, Gia, Jonah, Eli, Solomon, Uriah, Samson, Luke, and Anna — all proclaim that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. He is our hope, our peace, and our salvation. Even in this time of heartbreak, we rest in knowing that God is in control."

She asked for "continued prayers for Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah and Gia as they recover, and for our whole family as we walk through this deep loss."

Meet The Putmans aired on TLC in 2017 and was later revived on YouTube as Growing Up Putman.

Source: Instagram
