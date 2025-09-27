Trump's Latest 'Epstein Distraction'?: Prez Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files... as He Ignores Public's Pleas to Reveal Info on Sex Offender
Sept. 27 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump announced that his administration will declassify and release all government records connected to Amelia Earhart, the aviation pioneer who vanished during a world flight attempt in 1937, RadarOnline.com can report.
"I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all Government Records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Earhart disappeared with navigator Fred Noonan on July 2, 1937, while flying her Lockheed 10-E Electra across the South Pacific. The aircraft is believed to have run out of fuel near Howland Island, but theories about her fate have persisted for decades.
"I have been asked by many people about the life and times of Amelia Earhart, such an interesting story, and would I consider declassifying and releasing everything about her, in particular, her last, fatal flight!" Trump added.
Trump praised Earhart as "an Aviation Pioneer, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and achieved many other Aviation 'firsts.'" Earhart was 39 when she vanished while "trying to become the first woman to fly around the World," Trump noted.
"Amelia made it almost three-quarters around the World before she suddenly, and without notice, vanished, never to be seen again," he continued. "Her disappearance, almost 90 years ago, has captivated millions."
Earhart’s disappearance prompted an unprecedented search by the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, costing the equivalent of $88 million today. The effort turned up nothing, and she was declared legally dead in 1939, 18 months after the flight.
Her story has inspired books, documentaries, and speculation. Some theories claim she landed safely but was captured by Japanese forces, while others suggest she and Noonan survived the crash but died stranded on a remote island. Another theory holds that she was secretly on a spy mission, with her plane outfitted with cameras to track Japanese military buildup in the South Pacific.
Interest in Earhart remains strong decades later. In 2024, deep-sea explorers revealed sonar images of what appeared to be a plane near her last known location. The object was later determined to be a rock.
The Trump administration has previously declassified large sets of documents related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.