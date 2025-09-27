Trump's Latest 'Epstein Distraction'?: Prez Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files... as He Ignores Public's Pleas to Reveal Info on Sex Offender

"I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all Government Records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earhart disappeared with navigator Fred Noonan on July 2, 1937, while flying her Lockheed 10-E Electra across the South Pacific. The aircraft is believed to have run out of fuel near Howland Island, but theories about her fate have persisted for decades.

"I have been asked by many people about the life and times of Amelia Earhart, such an interesting story, and would I consider declassifying and releasing everything about her, in particular, her last, fatal flight!" Trump added.