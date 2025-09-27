Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Latest 'Epstein Distraction'?: Prez Orders Release of Amelia Earhart Files... as He Ignores Public's Pleas to Reveal Info on Sex Offender

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Amelia Earhart
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump announced he will declassify and release all U.S. government records related to Amelia Earhart.

Profile Image

Sept. 27 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump announced that his administration will declassify and release all government records connected to Amelia Earhart, the aviation pioneer who vanished during a world flight attempt in 1937, RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump on Earhart

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
donald trump epstein distraction amelia earhart files publics pleas
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is still facing criticism over the unreleased Epstein files.

"I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all Government Records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earhart disappeared with navigator Fred Noonan on July 2, 1937, while flying her Lockheed 10-E Electra across the South Pacific. The aircraft is believed to have run out of fuel near Howland Island, but theories about her fate have persisted for decades.

"I have been asked by many people about the life and times of Amelia Earhart, such an interesting story, and would I consider declassifying and releasing everything about her, in particular, her last, fatal flight!" Trump added.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Post

donald trump epstein distraction amelia earhart files publics pleas
Source: MEGA

Amelia Earhart disappeared on July 2, 1937, with navigator Fred Noonan during an attempt to fly around the world.

Trump praised Earhart as "an Aviation Pioneer, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and achieved many other Aviation 'firsts.'" Earhart was 39 when she vanished while "trying to become the first woman to fly around the World," Trump noted.

"Amelia made it almost three-quarters around the World before she suddenly, and without notice, vanished, never to be seen again," he continued. "Her disappearance, almost 90 years ago, has captivated millions."

Article continues below advertisement

Earhart's Disappearance

donald trump epstein distraction amelia earhart files publics pleas
Source: MEGA

Amelia Earhart's Lockheed 10-E Electra is believed to have crashed near Howland Island after running out of fuel.

Earhart’s disappearance prompted an unprecedented search by the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, costing the equivalent of $88 million today. The effort turned up nothing, and she was declared legally dead in 1939, 18 months after the flight.

Her story has inspired books, documentaries, and speculation. Some theories claim she landed safely but was captured by Japanese forces, while others suggest she and Noonan survived the crash but died stranded on a remote island. Another theory holds that she was secretly on a spy mission, with her plane outfitted with cameras to track Japanese military buildup in the South Pacific.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Left 'Raging' By Booze-Soaked Royal Banquet On U.K. State Visit — 'He Felt Like They Were Mocking Him'

donald trump melania trump

Trump and Melania Caught in Middle of 'Heated' Argument as 'Frustrated' Prez 'Wags His Finger' in Wife's Face... After His 'Embarrassing' United Nations Visit

Earhart's Legacy

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

donald trump epstein distraction amelia earhart files publics pleas
Source: MEGA

Amelia Earhart's disappearance prompted a massive search by the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard.

Interest in Earhart remains strong decades later. In 2024, deep-sea explorers revealed sonar images of what appeared to be a plane near her last known location. The object was later determined to be a rock.

The Trump administration has previously declassified large sets of documents related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.