Inside Epstein's 'Support' Team as Walls Closed In on Him... as 'Public Apology' Was Drafted for Vile Pedophile Before Arrest

Merrie Spaeth, a crisis strategist who once served as director of media relations for President Ronald Reagan's White House, prepared three versions of a potential public apology for Epstein. The drafts, sent in February 2008 and uncovered in emails, reveal Epstein's fleeting contemplation of contrition.

The first attempt was meek: "As a child growing up, I was taught to apologize. I fervently hope it will be acceptable for me to simply offer to the community my apologies for associating with young women who turned out to be under the age of eighteen."

The second was a brisk 33-word version, expressing little beyond a "wish to apologize" and a promise to "conduct myself appropriately in the future".

The third draft was far more elaborate. Drawing on ideas from philosopher William James about the "hour of terror and the hour of satiety", it reflected on the "substantial" rewards Epstein had gained pursuing the American dream, noted he had been "forced to ask myself what's important" and culminated in a "public and heartfelt apology".