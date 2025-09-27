EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Wife Sparks Major Fears — Emma Heming Pals Worried She's 'In Serious Danger of Burnout' as the Former Model Cares for Dementia-stricken Actor During His Sad Last Days
Sept. 27 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Die Hard hero Bruce Willis' frazzled wife, Emma Heming, is in serious danger of burnout, friends fear, as she resolutely nurses the ailing retired actor during his final devastating days with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former model, 47, has been an around-the-clock caregiver to her 70-year-old hubby since his initial 2022 diagnosis with the language disorder aphasia and his later progression to FTD, which severely impacts speech, personality and movement.
However, Heming's duties leave little room for anything else – triggering worries that the busy advocate, who shares daughters Mabel Ray, 13, and Evelyn Penn, 11, with Bruce, isn't getting enough downtime to recharge, sources said.
Emma Stepping Up For Bruce
An insider told RadarOnline.com, "Emma has been an absolute saint through all this. Not only has she devoted herself to taking care of Bruce, she's been a complete rock for everyone else.
"Emma has made it her mission to stay upbeat and sunny for their daughters, so that Bruce's illness doesn't totally take over their childhood. He would never want that."
The insider said Heming also thoughtfully involves her husband's friendly ex, Demi Moore and their daughters, Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31, who help out in any way they can.
Caring For Bruce's Needs
"Bruce's needs are always the top priority, but that's not been easy," the insider explained. "There's a real worry that she's doing too much and could collapse under the strain of it."
Heming, who got hitched to the Pulp Fiction palooka in 2009, recently shared that Willis has moved to a separate home nearby, where he is tended to by a 24-hour team.
"I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters," Heming told interviewer Diane Sawyer. "He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs."
Attacked With Opinions
EXCLUSIVE: Is Kelly's Show Coming to an End? Clarkson Looking to Focus on Music Career and Step Away From TV Gig... As Rumors About Possible Host Replacement Ramp Up
Still, Heming was attacked for the move by critics, in addition to being labeled a cash-grabbing attention-seeker for her book about the couple's FTD experience, titled The Unexpected Journey.
The insider told RadarOnline.com, "The girls and Demi and Bruce's friends are all focused on making sure Emma gets more breaks and doesn't carry the entire burden alone.
"No doubt that was a factor in the decision to move Bruce into his own property. This is a chance for her and the girls to have a little bit of normalcy again, which Willis would absolutely want for them.
"It's awful that she's being attacked. It is very, very hurtful to her and the entire family."