EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Wife Sparks Major Fears — Emma Heming Pals Worried She's 'In Serious Danger of Burnout' as the Former Model Cares for Dementia-stricken Actor During His Sad Last Days

Die Hard hero Bruce Willis' frazzled wife, Emma Heming, is in serious danger of burnout, friends fear, as she resolutely nurses the ailing retired actor during his final devastating days with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former model, 47, has been an around-the-clock caregiver to her 70-year-old hubby since his initial 2022 diagnosis with the language disorder aphasia and his later progression to FTD, which severely impacts speech, personality and movement.

However, Heming's duties leave little room for anything else – triggering worries that the busy advocate, who shares daughters Mabel Ray, 13, and Evelyn Penn, 11, with Bruce, isn't getting enough downtime to recharge, sources said.