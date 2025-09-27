EXCLUSIVE: Is Kelly's Show Coming to an End? Clarkson Looking to Focus on Music Career and Step Away From TV Gig... As Rumors About Possible Host Replacement Ramp Up
Sept. 27 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Songbird Kelly Clarkson is hoping to exit her talk show to focus more on music – including getting back to performing live and returning to the coach's chair on The Voice.
Even as she continues to console her children, River, 11, and Remington, 9, after the August 7 death of their father, her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
"Kelly's priorities are continuing to shift back toward music," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelly Clarkson's Future In Hollywood
Although rumors swirled her many absences from her talk-show set were a signal she was ready to quit, she actually needed the breaks to deal with Blacktock's illness.
He was also the reason she postponed some dates of her Las Vegas residency – at the time, she told fans in an Instagram post she needed to step back to be with her kids.
"Kelly's future is a little more certain than it looks from the outside," a source told RadarOnline.com.
Sources confirmed production of the seventh season of The Kelly Clarkson Show will begin right on schedule in early September.
Being A Talk Show Host Was Never Kelly Clarkson's Passion
But a source said: "Her enthusiasm for the show has been waning for a while now. Being a talk show host was never her passion."
According to an insider: "She's going to do another season [because] her deal on that show is highly favorable – and there's nothing wrong with making money."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, in May, the American Idol winner griped during a concert in New Jersey that her chatfest was getting in the way of performing.
While she hates the idea of sending the staff and crew of The Kelly Clarkson Show to the unemployment office, the writing is on the wall, said the source, who predicts this may be the show's final season.
Kelly Clarkson's Return To 'The Voice'
What does have the Stronger singer excited is returning to The Voice. She's reuniting with fellow champ coaches John Legend and Adam Levine for season 29 of the singing competition.
The source shared she's also looking forward to performing live again – her Vegas residency is scheduled to resume in November.
"Music is the thing that keeps her going and it's the thing that makes her the happiest." the insider said.