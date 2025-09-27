EXCLUSIVE: Is Kelly's Show Coming to an End? Clarkson Looking to Focus on Music Career and Step Away From TV Gig... As Rumors About Possible Host Replacement Ramp Up

Songbird Kelly Clarkson is hoping to exit her talk show to focus more on music – including getting back to performing live and returning to the coach's chair on The Voice.

Even as she continues to console her children, River, 11, and Remington, 9, after the August 7 death of their father, her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

"Kelly's priorities are continuing to shift back toward music," RadarOnline.com can reveal.