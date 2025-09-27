Your tip
Selena Gomez
Exclusive

Wedding Wars! Selena Gomez 'Desperate' for Ceremony to Be This 'Huge Event'... But Now All Eyes Are on Newly-Engaged Best Pal Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez and taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez's desperate wedding plans are reportedly overshadowed by Taylor Swift's engagement spotlight.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 27 2025

Selena Gomez is set to say "I do" with fiancé Benny Blanco, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the Calm Down songbird fears her nuptials will be totally upstaged by her best friend Taylor Swift.

The 35-year-old music superstar announced her engagement to NFL stud Travis Kelce, just as Gomez, 33, gets ready to waltz down the aisle with record producer Blanco, 37.

Selena Gomez Left Feeling Second Best

Source: MEGA

But while the former Disney star is thrilled she and Swift have found their happy-ever-after, her pal's engagement also hit a raw nerve as Gomez fears she won't be the center of attention at her own wedding, which is allegedly set for September 27.

"Selena is desperate for her wedding to be this huge event, but now nobody's really talking about it because they're so fixated on Taylor and Travis' engagement," shared an insider.

"She doesn't like feeling second best. She's happy for Taylor but it kind of sucks that she's being relegated to B-list status – at least, that's what it feels like."

Taylor Swift Expected To Attend Selena Gomez's Wedding

Source: MEGA

Music's golden girl Swift announced her news a few days after Gomez was seen celebrating at her own lavish bachelorette bash at a resort in Cabo.

Her pal, the Shake It Off billionaire, is expected to be front and center at Gomez's wedding bash, and Gomez will likely return the favor when Swift and Kelce, 35, eventually tie the knot.

The dark-haired beauty and Blanco announced their engagement in late 2024 after a year of dating.

Selena Gomez Left Stressed Over Leaked Wedding Details

Source: MEGA

Earlier this summer they were hit with unwanted stress after details of their wedding plans leaked, forcing them to up security for the glitzy event that's reportedly set to take place in Santa Barbara in front of a star-studded list of guests.

"The whole process has been very stressful for Selena from the get-go," said the insider.

"She was very upset that the details leaked out months in advance and it worries her that a lot of big-name invitees may not make it because of their schedules.

"And as much as Selena respects and loves Taylor, she does feel envious because everything she touches seems so seamless."

