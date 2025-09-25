Jeffrey Epstein Was 'In The CIA' and 'Protected From Justice', Former Department of Justice Official Claims in New Bombshell Theory

The individual, Glenn Prager, who is believed to have previously worked with the DOJ, claimed to Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe, the "[DOJ] didn't want to go after him [Epstein] because he's an asset for the United States and Israel. It's not talked about yet, but it's soon to come out that he [Epstein] was a CIA informant."

However, the DOJ was quick to respond to the shocking claim and said in a statement to O'Keefe: "This individual worked at the Department of Justice as a program analyst over fifteen years ago.

"He has no understanding of, or access to, the underlying facts in this investigation. His statements should not be considered accurate."

They added: "It is disgusting that someone would further exploit victims of sexual abuse by fabricating stories for their personal benefit."