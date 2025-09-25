Jeffrey Epstein Was 'In The CIA' and 'Protected From Justice', Former Department of Justice Official Claims in New Bombshell Theory
Sept. 24 2025, Published 8:22 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein was working with the CIA, according to a former Department of Justice employee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late sex offender was said to be protected from justice while working with the agency.
Was Epstein In The CIA?
The individual, Glenn Prager, who is believed to have previously worked with the DOJ, claimed to Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe, the "[DOJ] didn't want to go after him [Epstein] because he's an asset for the United States and Israel. It's not talked about yet, but it's soon to come out that he [Epstein] was a CIA informant."
However, the DOJ was quick to respond to the shocking claim and said in a statement to O'Keefe: "This individual worked at the Department of Justice as a program analyst over fifteen years ago.
"He has no understanding of, or access to, the underlying facts in this investigation. His statements should not be considered accurate."
They added: "It is disgusting that someone would further exploit victims of sexual abuse by fabricating stories for their personal benefit."
Who Was Trump Protecting?
The mysterious insider also claimed President Trump is keeping everyone out of trouble, and said: "He's protecting a lot of other people… He’s not protecting himself, because there’s nothing there."
He claimed: "I've interviewed all the victims. There's never been an instance where Trump was on a plane with these kids and the rapes occurred. But that can't be said for [Bill] Clinton. And it can't be said for others."
Despite damning evidence, Epstein got a slap on the wrist in 2008 after he pleaded guilty to a prostitution charge and only served 14 months in a county jail work release program.
According to previous insiders, Epstein did not stop his horror show or mingling with notable names, including Trump, until he was arrested in 2019. He was found dead behind bars from an apparent suicide.
The President Denies Connection To Epstein
Trump has called the Epstein case a "hoax" and even denied ever sending the pedophile a birthday note for his 50th birthday, which also included a sketch of a naked woman.
The alleged message, which ended with a signature labeled as "Donald," written in a way to look like pubic hair on a woman, appears to show a conversation between Trump and the sex creep, with the politician telling Epstein, "they have certain things in common."
"A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret," the letter concludes.
Statues Of Trump And Epstein's 'Friendship' Appear
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk's Loved Ones 'Raging Over Kanye West Documentary' Makers 'Exploiting' His Memory By Releasing Footage of His Meeting With 'Nazi-Loving' Rapper
In response, Trump told NBC News: "I don’t comment on something that's a dead issue. I gave all the comments to the staff. It's a dead issue."
The 79-year-old, who once called Epstein a "terrific guy," has done everything in his power to bury his connection to Epstein, with many accusing him of trying to "distract"
However, critics have taken it upon themselves to keep their friendship in the headlines, including installing statues of the president and Epstein holding hands along Washington, D.C.'s National Mall.
The renegade art installation by a group called "The Secret Handshake Project" features 12-foot images of both men in prancing poses together to celebrate “Friendship Month," apparently trolling Trump's relationship with the vile convict.
In response, the White House stated: "Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit—but it’s not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep."
They added: "Democrats, the media, and the organization that’s wasting their money on this statue knew about Epstein and his victims for years and did nothing to help them while President Trump was calling for transparency, and is now delivering on it with thousands of pages of documents."