Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein Was 'In The CIA' and 'Protected From Justice', Former Department of Justice Official Claims in New Bombshell Theory

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein may have been working with the CIA, according to a source.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 24 2025, Published 8:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jeffrey Epstein was working with the CIA, according to a former Department of Justice employee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late sex offender was said to be protected from justice while working with the agency.

Article continues below advertisement

Was Epstein In The CIA?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein was working with the CIA, according to a former Department of Justice official.

The individual, Glenn Prager, who is believed to have previously worked with the DOJ, claimed to Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe, the "[DOJ] didn't want to go after him [Epstein] because he's an asset for the United States and Israel. It's not talked about yet, but it's soon to come out that he [Epstein] was a CIA informant."

However, the DOJ was quick to respond to the shocking claim and said in a statement to O'Keefe: "This individual worked at the Department of Justice as a program analyst over fifteen years ago.

"He has no understanding of, or access to, the underlying facts in this investigation. His statements should not be considered accurate."

They added: "It is disgusting that someone would further exploit victims of sexual abuse by fabricating stories for their personal benefit."

Article continues below advertisement

Who Was Trump Protecting?

The mysterious insider also claimed President Trump is keeping everyone out of trouble, and said: "He's protecting a lot of other people… He’s not protecting himself, because there’s nothing there."

He claimed: "I've interviewed all the victims. There's never been an instance where Trump was on a plane with these kids and the rapes occurred. But that can't be said for [Bill] Clinton. And it can't be said for others."

Despite damning evidence, Epstein got a slap on the wrist in 2008 after he pleaded guilty to a prostitution charge and only served 14 months in a county jail work release program.

According to previous insiders, Epstein did not stop his horror show or mingling with notable names, including Trump, until he was arrested in 2019. He was found dead behind bars from an apparent suicide.

Article continues below advertisement

The President Denies Connection To Epstein

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein only received a slap on the wrist for his 2008 arrest.

Trump has called the Epstein case a "hoax" and even denied ever sending the pedophile a birthday note for his 50th birthday, which also included a sketch of a naked woman.

The alleged message, which ended with a signature labeled as "Donald," written in a way to look like pubic hair on a woman, appears to show a conversation between Trump and the sex creep, with the politician telling Epstein, "they have certain things in common."

"A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret," the letter concludes.

Article continues below advertisement

Statues Of Trump And Epstein's 'Friendship' Appear

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump once called the pedophile a 'terrific guy.'

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Charlie Kirk and Kanye West

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk's Loved Ones 'Raging Over Kanye West Documentary' Makers 'Exploiting' His Memory By Releasing Footage of His Meeting With 'Nazi-Loving' Rapper

photo of jimmy kimmel

Howard Stern Fights Back: Shock Jock Calls Out FCC Chair for 'Morally Changing' After ABC Network Allowed Jimmy Kimmel's Show to Resume Following Suspension

In response, Trump told NBC News: "I don’t comment on something that's a dead issue. I gave all the comments to the staff. It's a dead issue."

The 79-year-old, who once called Epstein a "terrific guy," has done everything in his power to bury his connection to Epstein, with many accusing him of trying to "distract"

However, critics have taken it upon themselves to keep their friendship in the headlines, including installing statues of the president and Epstein holding hands along Washington, D.C.'s National Mall.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president has done everything in his power to bury his connection to Epstein.

The renegade art installation by a group called "The Secret Handshake Project" features 12-foot images of both men in prancing poses together to celebrate “Friendship Month," apparently trolling Trump's relationship with the vile convict.

In response, the White House stated: "Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit—but it’s not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep."

They added: "Democrats, the media, and the organization that’s wasting their money on this statue knew about Epstein and his victims for years and did nothing to help them while President Trump was calling for transparency, and is now delivering on it with thousands of pages of documents."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.