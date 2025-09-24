Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix Boss 'Only Gushing Over Meghan Markle' to 'Seal Deal For Harry's Ghoulish Princess Diana 30th Death Anniversary Documentary'

Split photos of Ted Sarandos, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Netflix wants the Princess Diana doc to land on their streaming service regardless of what it takes.

Sept. 24 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos has been accused of showering praise on Meghan Markle just to smooth the way for Prince Harry's controversial plans to front a shock documentary marking the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sarandos has hailed audience figures flop Markle a "remarkable influence" and described her and Harry's much-mocked output on the platform as "successful in every measure," despite the ex-actress' new lifestyle show With Love, Meghan being panned by critics and failing to break into Netflix's global top rankings.

Article continues below advertisement

Ted Sarandos Hails Markle Despite Flops

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Split photos of Ted Sarandos and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos praised Markle despite her show's low ratings.

The comments were made on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast and mark his first public remarks since the Sussexes signed a reduced "first-look" deal with the streamer in August.

A senior industry insider claimed to us: "It's no coincidence Sarandos is suddenly gushing about Meghan, given Harry's secret plans for a Diana documentary. Netflix knows it will be ghoulish, but it will also be huge. The praise is about keeping the Sussexes onside and locking that project in."

Another source added: "There's no real appetite inside Netflix for Meghan's jam and flower-selling shows. What they care about is the guaranteed global audience Harry brings with anything to do with Diana."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @EmmaGrede/YOUTUBE

Sarandos called Markle a 'remarkable influence' on viewers.

Article continues below advertisement

Sussexes' Netflix Deal And New Projects

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX

Analysts describe the Sussexes' new Netflix deal as a downgrade.

The couple's original $100million Netflix content deal, struck in 2020 after they stepped down as working royals, resulted in projects including the 2022 series Harry & Meghan, Heart of Invictus, and Live to Lead.

The new contract, described by analysts as a "downgrade," still gives Netflix first refusal on the Sussexes' film and television pitches.

Alongside Markle's lifestyle content, the slate includes a holiday special and a documentary on orphaned children in Uganda.

Sarandos added about Markle: "One thing we learned early with Meghan... she has remarkable influence – remarkable." He also defended Harry & Meghan, calling it "one of the most watched documentaries we've ever had" and "successful in every measure."

But the reception for Markle's latest series has been far less positive. The second season of With Love, Meghan, featuring celebrity guests Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Tan France, was described as "a series in search of meaning" by one critic and as "so boring" and "so contrived" by another. The duchess has also been dismissed as a "Montecito Marie Antoinette."

Article continues below advertisement

Markle Hype Fuels Anticipation For 30th Diana Anniversary Doc

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle's latest show, 'With Love,' Meghan, flopped globally.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry 'Took Wrecking Ball' to Chances of Being Welcomed Back into Royal Family Within Hours of King Charles Peace Talks

Photo of Angelina Jolie

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Definitely Quitting U.S. to Start New Life Abroad' Due to One Huge New Reason — And For Once It's Nothing to Do With Brad Pitt

Despite the criticism, Sarandos praised Markle's ability to drive consumer interest, citing the sell-out success of products featured on her show.

Yet industry figures insist this narrative is more about paving the way for Harry's rumored Diana project – news of which RadarOnline.com exclusively broke earlier this year in the wake of 2025's 28th Diana death anniversary.

A source close to the negotiations told us: "Harry's Diana documentary is seen as morbid but massively marketable. It will mark 30 years since her death, and that milestone will ensure headlines worldwide. Netflix doesn't want to lose that to another platform, so that's the real reason Sarandos is going out of his way to flatter Meghan."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry's documentary could reopen wounds about Charles and Diana's marriage.

Sources have said Harry, 41, wants the film to offer his own version of his mother's story, following years of tension with the royal family and the media. Others say it will be the opportunity to tear apart his father King Charles' disastrous marriage to Diana.

"It's exactly the kind of explosive, emotive content Netflix wants," a source said. "That's why you're now hearing such effusive praise from Netflix, even when Meghan's projects aren't delivering the numbers."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.