EXCLUSIVE: Netflix Boss 'Only Gushing Over Meghan Markle' to 'Seal Deal For Harry's Ghoulish Princess Diana 30th Death Anniversary Documentary'

The couple's original $100million Netflix content deal, struck in 2020 after they stepped down as working royals, resulted in projects including the 2022 series Harry & Meghan, Heart of Invictus, and Live to Lead.

The new contract, described by analysts as a "downgrade," still gives Netflix first refusal on the Sussexes' film and television pitches.

Alongside Markle's lifestyle content, the slate includes a holiday special and a documentary on orphaned children in Uganda.

Sarandos added about Markle: "One thing we learned early with Meghan... she has remarkable influence – remarkable." He also defended Harry & Meghan, calling it "one of the most watched documentaries we've ever had" and "successful in every measure."

But the reception for Markle's latest series has been far less positive. The second season of With Love, Meghan, featuring celebrity guests Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Tan France, was described as "a series in search of meaning" by one critic and as "so boring" and "so contrived" by another. The duchess has also been dismissed as a "Montecito Marie Antoinette."