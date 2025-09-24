EXCLUSIVE: Netflix Boss 'Only Gushing Over Meghan Markle' to 'Seal Deal For Harry's Ghoulish Princess Diana 30th Death Anniversary Documentary'
Sept. 24 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos has been accused of showering praise on Meghan Markle just to smooth the way for Prince Harry's controversial plans to front a shock documentary marking the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sarandos has hailed audience figures flop Markle a "remarkable influence" and described her and Harry's much-mocked output on the platform as "successful in every measure," despite the ex-actress' new lifestyle show With Love, Meghan being panned by critics and failing to break into Netflix's global top rankings.
Ted Sarandos Hails Markle Despite Flops
The comments were made on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast and mark his first public remarks since the Sussexes signed a reduced "first-look" deal with the streamer in August.
A senior industry insider claimed to us: "It's no coincidence Sarandos is suddenly gushing about Meghan, given Harry's secret plans for a Diana documentary. Netflix knows it will be ghoulish, but it will also be huge. The praise is about keeping the Sussexes onside and locking that project in."
Another source added: "There's no real appetite inside Netflix for Meghan's jam and flower-selling shows. What they care about is the guaranteed global audience Harry brings with anything to do with Diana."
Sussexes' Netflix Deal And New Projects
The couple's original $100million Netflix content deal, struck in 2020 after they stepped down as working royals, resulted in projects including the 2022 series Harry & Meghan, Heart of Invictus, and Live to Lead.
The new contract, described by analysts as a "downgrade," still gives Netflix first refusal on the Sussexes' film and television pitches.
Alongside Markle's lifestyle content, the slate includes a holiday special and a documentary on orphaned children in Uganda.
Sarandos added about Markle: "One thing we learned early with Meghan... she has remarkable influence – remarkable." He also defended Harry & Meghan, calling it "one of the most watched documentaries we've ever had" and "successful in every measure."
But the reception for Markle's latest series has been far less positive. The second season of With Love, Meghan, featuring celebrity guests Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Tan France, was described as "a series in search of meaning" by one critic and as "so boring" and "so contrived" by another. The duchess has also been dismissed as a "Montecito Marie Antoinette."
Markle Hype Fuels Anticipation For 30th Diana Anniversary Doc
Despite the criticism, Sarandos praised Markle's ability to drive consumer interest, citing the sell-out success of products featured on her show.
Yet industry figures insist this narrative is more about paving the way for Harry's rumored Diana project – news of which RadarOnline.com exclusively broke earlier this year in the wake of 2025's 28th Diana death anniversary.
A source close to the negotiations told us: "Harry's Diana documentary is seen as morbid but massively marketable. It will mark 30 years since her death, and that milestone will ensure headlines worldwide. Netflix doesn't want to lose that to another platform, so that's the real reason Sarandos is going out of his way to flatter Meghan."
Sources have said Harry, 41, wants the film to offer his own version of his mother's story, following years of tension with the royal family and the media. Others say it will be the opportunity to tear apart his father King Charles' disastrous marriage to Diana.
"It's exactly the kind of explosive, emotive content Netflix wants," a source said. "That's why you're now hearing such effusive praise from Netflix, even when Meghan's projects aren't delivering the numbers."