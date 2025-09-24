Michael Jackson’s Accusers Want $400MILLION Over Alleged Sexual Abuse... After 'Exposing' Singer on Controversial HBO Doc

Robson and Safechuck first sued the Jackson estate in 2013. Robson claimed he met Jackson when he was 7. He claimed the pop star sexually abused him for years. Safechuck also claimed he met Jackson on the set of his 1988 Pepsi commercial.

Safechuck claimed Jackson started having him around more which led to alleged sexual abuse. He said the alleged abuse went on for years.

Jackson, who died at age 50 on June 25, 2009, was acquitted of child molestation charges in 2005. He maintained his innocence until his death.

Both men were featured in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland — where they spoke in detail about Jackson’s alleged abuse and their ongoing lawsuit.

The court initially dismissed both lawsuits due to the claims being brought past the statute of limitations. The men filed an appeal. As the case was being fought, a new law was enacted that allowed victims to bring claims despite when it happened