Home > Celebrity > Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s Accusers Want $400MILLION Over Alleged Sexual Abuse... After 'Exposing' Singer on Controversial HBO Doc

Wade Robson, Michael Jackson, James Safechuck
Source: MEGA;I@jamessafechuck/INSTAGRAM

Wade Robinson and James Safechuck have accused Michael Jackson of sexual assault.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 24 2025, Published 7:02 p.m. ET

The two men behind the revealing Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland have demanded $400million from the singer's estate in their ongoing abuse lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck have accused the King of Pop of sexually assaulting them as children.

Michael Jackson
Source: mega

The pair are suing the singer's estate for $400million.

The exact amount the two are seeking had been a mystery, until court documents from John Branca and John McClain, the duo in charge of the late pop star’s estate, revealed the amount as part of a separate case involving legal fees they say MJ's daughter, Paris, should pay them.

According to US Weekly, the executors argue they have been spending huge chunks of money to pay for expenses and lawyers related to the estate.

Some of that money is being spent on the fight over Robson and Safechuck’s $400million lawsuit.

'Leaving Neverland'

wade robson
Source: LeavingNEVERLAND 2: REAL STORIES/ YOUTUBE

Robson and Safechuck were featured in the HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland' and its sequel.

Robson and Safechuck first sued the Jackson estate in 2013. Robson claimed he met Jackson when he was 7. He claimed the pop star sexually abused him for years. Safechuck also claimed he met Jackson on the set of his 1988 Pepsi commercial.

Safechuck claimed Jackson started having him around more which led to alleged sexual abuse. He said the alleged abuse went on for years.

Jackson, who died at age 50 on June 25, 2009, was acquitted of child molestation charges in 2005. He maintained his innocence until his death.

Both men were featured in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland — where they spoke in detail about Jackson’s alleged abuse and their ongoing lawsuit.

The court initially dismissed both lawsuits due to the claims being brought past the statute of limitations. The men filed an appeal. As the case was being fought, a new law was enacted that allowed victims to bring claims despite when it happened

Explosive Allegations

Michael Jackson
Source: mega

Jackson died in 2009.

The California Court of Appeals reversed the decision to dismiss the lawsuits and ordered the cases proceed at the lower court. Now they are just waiting for their day in court.

In the meantime, they have released a follow-up to their explosive exposé.

Six years after HBO's Leaving Neverland premiered in 2019, accusers Robson and Safechuck reflected on their legal battle against Jackson's estate, as well as backlash they have faced as a result of coming forward with sexual abuse allegations against the pop star, in the newly released sequel.

Robson said: "The reaction of the whole world, angry Michael fans and media, a certain amount of them can be extremely vicious."

Horrific Allegations

michael jackson
Source: mega

He went to his grave maintaining his innocence.

Safechuck also recalled in horrific detail the alleged abuse he endured from the Billie Jean singer.

He claimed Jackson said: "Your life would be over if people knew he would want me to suck on his nipples and then he would finish himself."

Safechuck added: "I was sleeping and I woke up and Michael said that he had performed oral sex on me while I was sleeping, and I was like, 'Oh, okay.'"

Both men claimed Jackson "groomed" them to stay silent and convinced them their lives would be ruined if they came forward with allegations.

