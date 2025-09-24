EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry 'Took Wrecking Ball' to Chances of Being Welcomed Back into Royal Family Within Hours of King Charles Peace Talks

Prince Harry has scuppered any hopes of rebuilding ties with the royal family within hours of meeting King Charles, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com his latest remarks have "already set alarm bells ringing" inside the palace about what his return would mean for the royal family.

The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex saw his father for the first time in more than a year during a recent private meeting in London. The reunion, lasting just under an hour, came after months of speculation about whether the king, 76, would allow his youngest son to return to a more active role.