EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry 'Took Wrecking Ball' to Chances of Being Welcomed Back into Royal Family Within Hours of King Charles Peace Talks
Sept. 24 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has scuppered any hopes of rebuilding ties with the royal family within hours of meeting King Charles, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com his latest remarks have "already set alarm bells ringing" inside the palace about what his return would mean for the royal family.
The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex saw his father for the first time in more than a year during a recent private meeting in London. The reunion, lasting just under an hour, came after months of speculation about whether the king, 76, would allow his youngest son to return to a more active role.
Private Meeting Followed By Public Misstep
But shortly afterward, Harry traveled to Ukraine, where he gave a televised interview defending his memoir Spare and insisting his "conscience is clear."
A palace insider said: "It felt like Harry blew everything up just as progress was being made. It was a totally wrecking ball moment."
"The king allowed space for personal talks, but Harry's choice to repeat his grievances right afterward looked careless and confrontational. It suggested he isn't able to draw a line between private and public."
Another source added: "The palace's view is clear – as long as Harry continues to make family disputes public, the chance of returning is gone."
Remarks Rekindle Rift With William
In Kyiv, Harry rejected the suggestion his memoir had been an attack on his relatives, describing it instead as "a series of corrections to stories already out there."
He insisted he had not "aired my dirty laundry in public" and argued "there cannot be reconciliation before you have truth."
The comments have also reignited tensions with Prince William, 43, who has had no direct contact with Harry for months.
A source close to the heir to the throne claimed: "To William, this will feel like another betrayal. He guards his family's privacy closely, and each time Harry goes public, the distance between them only grows."
Miscalculation Fuels Palace Doubts
Royal observers believe Harry miscalculated the impact of his remarks.
One long-time commentator said: "Harry could have sidestepped questions about his memoir and focused on Ukraine. By stressing again that he had no regrets, he only deepened the rift. Now the palace is questioning whether anything shared privately will stay that way."
Harry's relationship with his father has been strained since he and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.
While Charles has sought personal reconciliation, aides say he will not compromise the crown's stability by allowing Harry a partial return.
EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Definitely Quitting U.S. to Start New Life Abroad' Due to One Huge New Reason — And For Once It's Nothing to Do With Brad Pitt
Ukraine Trip Overshadowed By Family Drama
The Ukraine visit, during which Harry met wounded soldiers, was intended to highlight his long-standing commitment to veterans' causes.
But insiders fear the positive message was overshadowed by renewed controversy. A source claimed, "The focus ought to have been on the soldiers, but the family drama took over. Harry ended up in the headlines for all the wrong reasons."
For palace officials, the episode reinforced a hardening view.
One insider claimed: "Charles still cares for Harry as his son, but from the institution's standpoint, the way back is blocked. His recent remarks only pushed that door shut even harder."