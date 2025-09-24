EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Definitely Quitting U.S. to Start New Life Abroad' Due to One Huge New Reason — And For Once It's Nothing to Do With Brad Pitt

But sources now insist Jolie's decision is rooted in frustration with what she sees as deepening divisions in American society in the wake of the Charlie Kirk shooting and axing of Jimmy Kimmel from his show.

A source close to the actress claimed: "Angelina has been clear she wants out. For years, people assumed it was about Brad, but that isn't the case anymore. She now feels the U.S. is turning into a place she no longer recognizes. This isn't a spur-of-the-moment reaction – she has been weighing it up for some time."

Another insider added: "She has spent decades living between countries. Angelina feels more at home abroad than she does in Los Angeles right now."