EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Definitely Quitting U.S. to Start New Life Abroad' Due to One Huge New Reason — And For Once It's Nothing to Do With Brad Pitt
Sept. 24 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Angelina Jolie has told friends she is preparing to leave the United States permanently, saying the country has become unrecognizable and warning of dangers to freedom of expression, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 50-year-old actress and humanitarian has long hinted at her desire to base herself overseas, often speaking of her international family and career. Previous reports suggested her bitter custody battle with former husband Brad Pitt was the driving force behind her wish to quit America.
Jolie Plans To Quit America Over 'Lost Freedoms'
But sources now insist Jolie's decision is rooted in frustration with what she sees as deepening divisions in American society in the wake of the Charlie Kirk shooting and axing of Jimmy Kimmel from his show.
A source close to the actress claimed: "Angelina has been clear she wants out. For years, people assumed it was about Brad, but that isn't the case anymore. She now feels the U.S. is turning into a place she no longer recognizes. This isn't a spur-of-the-moment reaction – she has been weighing it up for some time."
Another insider added: "She has spent decades living between countries. Angelina feels more at home abroad than she does in Los Angeles right now."
Actress Speaks About 'Dangerous' Country
Jolie addressed the issue directly during a press appearance at Spain's San Sebastián Film Festival, where she was promoting her new Alice Winocour drama Couture.
"I love my country, but at this time, I don't recognize my country," she said. "I've always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life... my worldview is equal, united, and international. Anything anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous."
Those close to her say the comments reflect a broader disillusionment with society. One friend told us: "She doesn't want her children growing up in a place where rights and freedoms feel under threat. She has always believed in equality, and she thinks America is moving backward."
Custody Battle Still A Roadblock
Jolie has previously spoken of her struggles with Pitt, particularly over custody of their six children, which has kept her tied to California in recent years. But the same friend said: "If the legal situation allowed, she would already have left. Brad has been one obstacle, but the bigger one now is America itself."
The pair is still battling over Jolie's sale of her chunk of their vineyard.
Her current political stance is consistent with her humanitarian work. Jolie served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from 2001 to 2012 before being appointed Special Envoy, a role she held for a decade.
She has frequently aligned herself with progressive causes, though in her remarks in Spain, she stopped short of blaming either political side for America's polarization.
Jolie Draws On Personal Pain For New Role
In Couture, Jolie plays an American filmmaker who discovers she has breast cancer during Paris Fashion Week. She said the role drew on her own experience of undergoing a preventive double mastectomy.
"I lost my mother and grandmother very young, so I chose to have a double mastectomy about a decade ago," she explained. "Those were my choices. I don't say everybody should do it that way, but it's important to have the choice. I don't regret it."
She stars opposite Louis Garrel, Ella Rumpf, and Garance Marillier in her latest film, and wore her late mother’s necklace and carried her ashes throughout filming.
Jolie said: "I thought about her a lot. I think everybody in this room has sat in a hospital room. Maybe some of you have been through heavier things."
Her next project, Anxious People, is a comedy adapted from David Magee's novel, co-starring Aimee Lou Wood, Jason Segel, and Carol Kane.