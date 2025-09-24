EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk's Loved Ones 'Raging Over Kanye West Documentary' Makers 'Exploiting' His Memory By Releasing Footage of His Meeting With 'Nazi-Loving' Rapper

The footage appears in In Whose Name?, a two-hour film that traces kooky self-confessed Nazi-lover West's turbulent personal and professional life through years of iPhone recordings.

The meeting in question took place in 2018 and shows Kirk, then 24, sitting with West, now 48, and political commentator Candace Owens, now 35.

Kirk was fatally shot at a student rally in Utah on 10 September, and loved ones say the decision to include him in the documentary is "disrespectful and cruel."

A friend of Kirk's loved ones said: "Charlie is gone, and to drag him into Kanye's world of controversies like this is shameless. They feel the filmmakers are exploiting his memory for headlines."

Another pal said: "It was a private meeting between Charlie and Kanye that had nothing to do with the rapper's controversies, and now his name is being splashed everywhere in connection with Charlie."