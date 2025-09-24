'Petty' Trump Faces Backlash After Snubbing Joe Biden On 'Presidential Walk of Fame' as The Don Called Out for 'Weak' Move
Sept. 24 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has once again reminded the country of his maturity level, after he unveiled the new "Presidential Walk of Fame," with a certain person missing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Former President Joe Biden was missing from the lineup on the wall, which included past notable figures like Barack Obama and George H.W. Bush.
'Insecure' Trump Strikes Again
"The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade. Wait for it…" Trump's special assistant, Margo Martin, wrote on X, revealing that instead of a photo of Biden, there is a snap of an autopen.
For months, the 79-year-old complained about Biden's use of the electronic signing device and questioned whether Democratic aides had improperly used his predecessor's signature during his alleged mental breakdown.
Social media users were quick to call out Trump for the framed autopen photo, as one person raged: "This type of s--- makes Trump look so weak and small. Petty insecurity is very unbecoming of a leader."
Another added: "How insecure and broken of a man do you have to be to do this? I would never let anyone I was jealous of see me sweat like this," while a user labeled it as "childish."
Autopen Drama Revealed
"The Presidency and the White House should not be a vehicle for your 5th-grade-level sense of humor," another raged.
Biden made plenty of moves in the last days of his presidency, including turning the sentences of 37 of the 40 inmates on death row into life without parole. The 82-year-old also granted pardons to several people whose cases have received political attention, including pre-emptive pardons to people who had gotten under the skin of Trump, including Dr. Anthony S. Fauci.
However, Biden previously made it clear he was behind every single one of those decisions, despite what Trump claimed.
"I made every single one of those," Biden told The NY Times earlier this year. "And, including the categories, when we set this up to begin with. But I understand why Trump would think that, because obviously, I guess, he doesn't focus much... so, yes, I made every decision."
Biden also explained he used an autopen because "there were a lot" of things to sign off on, and added: "The autopen is legal. As you know, other presidents used it, including Trump. But the point is that, you know, we’re talking about a whole lot of people."
He also hit back at the claims his aides abused the autopen, and said at the time: "They’re liars. They know it... They’ve done so badly. They’ve lied so consistently about almost everything they’re doing.
"The best thing they can do is try to change the focus and focus on something else. And this is a – I think that’s what this is about."
Trump's Guts The White House
As for Trump, he's gutted the White House since stepping into it for a second time, as he's drowned the Oval Office in gold, flipped the Rose Garden into a cement nightmare, and has even changed up the Lincoln Bedroom’s bathroom.
The former reality star also told of a new ballroom when asked about how he was doing following the death of Charlie Kirk.
"I think very good," Trump told reporters. "And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they've been trying to get for about 150 years."