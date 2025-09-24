'Petty' Trump Faces Backlash After Snubbing Joe Biden On 'Presidential Walk of Fame' as The Don Called Out for 'Weak' Move

"The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade. Wait for it…" Trump's special assistant, Margo Martin, wrote on X, revealing that instead of a photo of Biden, there is a snap of an autopen.

For months, the 79-year-old complained about Biden's use of the electronic signing device and questioned whether Democratic aides had improperly used his predecessor's signature during his alleged mental breakdown.

Social media users were quick to call out Trump for the framed autopen photo, as one person raged: "This type of s--- makes Trump look so weak and small. Petty insecurity is very unbecoming of a leader."

Another added: "How insecure and broken of a man do you have to be to do this? I would never let anyone I was jealous of see me sweat like this," while a user labeled it as "childish."